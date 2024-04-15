[Expand Business Opportunities Together] Supporting Activity of 6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) – “Conference of Entrepreneurs” to be Held on 23…

MACAU, April 15 - With the 6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) soon to be held in Macao, one of the supporting activities, the Conference of Entrepreneurs, will take place on 23 April at the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. The event will bring together senior government officials from mainland China, nine Portuguese-speaking countries, Hong Kong and Macao SAR, as well as leaders and representatives of trade promotion organisations, major commercial associations and key enterprises, with the aim of promoting co-operation in digital and ecological transformation of the respective parties. The conference will also invite key entities and business leaders in the areas of technology, big health, commercial and trade investment, finance, construction, environment and new energies to deliver speeches and hold discussions. During the conference, business matching and exchanges will be organised for enterprises in the “1+4” industries from different regions to explore business opportunities, as well as to bring opportunities for promoting the development of an appropriate economic diversification in Macao.

High-Profile Guests + Business Matching to Facilitate Business Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries in the “1+4” Sectors

The conference will be jointly organised by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), and co-organised by the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), with the support of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola (CCIA), the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), the Cape Verde TradeInvest, the Guinea Investment promotion Agency, the Chamber of Commerce of Equatorial Guinea, the Mozambique Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX), the Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency (AICEP), the Commerce and Investment Promotion Agency (APCI) of São Tomé, the TradeInvest Timor-Leste and the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Federation of Entrepreneurs.

Under the theme of “Promoting the New Trends of Digital Transformation and Sharing the New Opportunities Presented by Green Development”, the conference will feature two sessions of panel discussions focusing on the integration and synergistic effect of digital technology and traditional industries, as well as the green economy and sustainable development. The conference will invite key entities and business leaders from Mainland China, Macao and nine Portuguese-speaking countries in the areas of technology, big health, commercial and trade investment, finance, construction, environment and new energies to deliver speeches and hold discussions. During the conference, business matching and exchange activities will be organised for enterprises in the “1+4” industries from China, Portuguese-speaking countries and other regions to explore business opportunities and create a platform for enterprises to establish their business networks and identify partners.

Supporting activities for entrepreneurs are proven effective in various aspects

In retrospect, during the 2nd to 5th Ministerial Conferences of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) from 2006 to 2016, totally four supporting activities were held for entrepreneurs, with over 3,200 attendees, 21 co-operation agreements signed and more than 200 sessions of business matching were held, concerning sectors such as financial services, e-commerce, supply of food and agricultural products, project development and collaboration, and conventions and exhibitions.