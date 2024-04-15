Sight Machine for Siemens Industrial Edge Brings Manufacturing AI to Factory Automation Systems

Real-Time, On-Premises AI on the Edge

SAN FRANCISCO and MUNICH, Germany, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Machine Inc. and Siemens AG announced a partnership bringing manufacturing AI to on-premises automation networks.



Sight Machine’s Manufacturing Data Platform is an end-to-end software system for collecting, contextualizing, and analyzing all types of manufacturing data to improve production. It enables manufacturers to unlock the power of industrial data to increase profitability, productivity, and sustainability.

Siemens Industrial Edge is an edge computing platform consisting of applications, OT and IT connectivity, devices, and a central management system. It enables users to centrally manage connected devices and software across machines, lines, and plants to easily and securely deploy applications at scale. Industrial Edge enables improved shop-floor productivity, improved data efficiency, reduced data latency, enhanced data privacy and security, and ultimately, better business decision-making.

Bringing Sight Machine’s advanced data models and analytics into on-premises systems opens the opportunity for software-defined automation and closed-loop systems. Sight Machine’s software analyzes the entire history of production runs to determine the best settings for the current conditions. These Dynamic Recipes are available to guide operators to integrate with control systems for automated optimization. Sight Machine is now a certified Industrial Edge Solution Partner of Siemens Digital Industries Factory Automation.

“By making Sight Machine available on Siemens Industrial Edge, we’re giving customers a path to deploy AI for manufacturing on edge environments and automation networks,” said Sight Machine CEO and Co-Founder Jon Sobel. “This partnership with Siemens, a globally trusted name in automation, allows for accelerated deployments, communications with a larger range of devices, and a path to build systems using AI models for closed-loop feedback.”

“Partnering with Sight Machine further expands the Edge ecosystem, delivering process optimization capabilities critical for manufacturers to ensure plants stay competitive. Agility and efficiency are becoming more important for manufacturers each year, while solutions must allow plants to scale operations effectively without excessive costs,” explained Bernd Raithel, Director of Product Management & Marketing at Siemens Factory Automation. “Sight Machine’s software delivers powerful capabilities while ensuring the solution can be replicated and scaled across existing operations and for new deployments.”

For manufacturers building hybrid edge-cloud systems, Sight Machine on Siemens Industrial Edge enables easy integration of AI-ready data from the factory floor and traditional IT data stacks for improved business and production decisions.

Sight Machine helps global manufacturers unlock the power of industrial data to increase profitability, productivity, and sustainability. Through its data-first approach, Sight Machine’s Manufacturing Data Platform creates a common data foundation by capturing and contextualizing data from the entire factory to deliver a systemwide view of the manufacturing process. Data becomes democratized, empowering all stakeholders to drive productivity improvements across the enterprise. With systemwide visibility and artificial intelligence-powered insights, manufacturers can scale efficiency, quality, and sustainability solutions across entire production processes and multi-factory sites, extending the impact to their broader supply and value chains. Sight Machine has offices in San Francisco and Ann Arbor, Mich. ( www.sightmachine.com ).

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $18.6 billion and employs approximately 45,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

