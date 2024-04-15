Tech Expert Victor Tabaac Joined CW Philly to Discuss Launch of Philly AI Connect's "Get Wit AI"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech expert and President of Grayson Sky, Victor Tabaac, engaged with CW Philly at PHL17 to shed light on the launch event of Philly AI Connect titled "Get Wit AI," proudly sponsored by Pat's King of Steaks.
During the interview, Victor Tabaac emphasized the significance of cultivating talent in Philadelphia, marking a pivotal moment for the city's technological advancement, “what we are really looking to do, is cultivate talent in Philadelphia”.
Philly AI Connect: But what exactly is Philly AI Connect? It's a vibrant community comprising artificial intelligence and machine learning enthusiasts, professionals, and researchers nestled within the Philadelphia area. The group's primary mission is to facilitate knowledge-sharing, networking, and collaboration among its members.
Meetings are scheduled monthly, featuring a diverse array of events such as workshops, speaker sessions, hackathons, and social gatherings. Topics span the spectrum of AI/ML developments, best practices, research discoveries, and practical applications.
Guest speakers, both local and international authorities in the AI/ML field, are frequently invited to enrich discussions. Workshops and hands-on sessions are recurrent, ensuring members are abreast of cutting-edge tools and methodologies. Collaboration is actively encouraged, fostering opportunities for joint research endeavors and entrepreneurial pursuits.
Upcoming Event: Mark your calendars for May 7th Episode 2 Inspiring inclusion in Philadelphia Tech hosted by Philly AI Connect.
Event Details:
Theme: Inspiring inclusion in Philadelphia Tech
Date: May 7th, 2024
Location: 113 N Bread St, Philadelphia, PA
Why Attend?
Networking: Forge connections with a diverse community of AI enthusiasts and professionals.
Learning: Engage with leading voices in AI and participate in practical activities.
Community: Contribute to an inclusive community dedicated to making AI accessible to all Philadelphians.
Join Philly AI Connect on May 7th, 2024, for an evening of exploration, learning, and community-building. For further details and registration, visit Philly AI Connect's website.
For media inquiries or additional information, please contact: info@phillyconnect.ai
About Philly AI Connect: Philly AI Connect is a community-driven initiative dedicated to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among AI enthusiasts, professionals, and researchers in the Philadelphia area. Through regular meetings and events, Philly AI Connect aims to promote inclusivity and innovation in the local AI ecosystem.
About Victor Tabaac: Victor Tabaac is a respected tech expert and the President of Grayson Sky, a leading marketing agency in Philadelphia, PA. With a passion for AI and its transformative potential, Victor brings valuable insights to the conversation surrounding AI development and adoption.
Note to Editors: Please feel free to use the provided information and contact details for any coverage related to Philly AI Connect's events or initiatives. Photographs and additional resources are available upon request.
Victor Tabaac
