Xi Jinping Exchanges Congratulatory Messages with Honduran President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento on the First Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between China and Honduras

On March 26, 2024, President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with Honduran President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento on the first anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Honduras established diplomatic relations last March, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations. Last June, President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento paid a successful state visit to China, during which they held talks and reached important common understandings, charting the course for the development of bilateral relations. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations one year ago, the two sides have adhered to the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit, and common development, and pushed bilateral relations to a high start. Xi highly appreciates Honduras' firm adherence to the one-China principle.

Xi Jinping stressed that facts have proved that the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras is a correct political decision made in line with the historical trend and serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples. Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Honduras relations and stands ready to work with President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento to take the first anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to consolidate mutual support, expand all-round cooperation, and jointly write a better future for China-Honduras relations.

Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento said that China, with its thousand-year civilization, has played a major role in the course of history and is an example to the world and an important partner of Honduras. In the past year since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Honduras has witnessed China's commitment to innovative development, exploring solutions to global issues, and greatly contributing to global poverty reduction. Honduras firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to develop relations with China that feature independence and mutual respect. She expressed the wish that the two peoples will enjoy a long-lasting friendship.