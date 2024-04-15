Inspired Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Record Full Year 2023 Revenue of $323 million, up 15% versus prior year period

Full Year 2023 Net Income of $7.6 million, or 0.27 per share

Record Full Year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $100.5 million

4Q Revenue of $81.2 million driven by 49% increase in Interactive segment

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware and services, today reported financial results for the three-month period and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

“We closed out 2023 with solid results, in-line with our expectations,” said Lorne Weil, Executive Chairman of Inspired. “Our fourth quarter performance capped off a strong year, fueled by our successful strategic focus on scaling our higher-margin digital verticals alongside steady growth in our land-based operations.”

Weil added, “Our digital business fourth quarter results continue to be led by the Interactive segment, where revenue and Adjusted EBITDA increased approximately 41% and 39% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, respectively, as we continue to increase our footprint through new customer launches and benefit from the growth of our existing customer base.

“Our Virtual Sports business generated $12.9 million of revenue during the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter results are consistent with the third quarter, as second half 2023 trends were driven by a major customer optimizing their customer base. When looking at the performance of the Virtual Sports business, it’s important to keep the life cycle of the product in context, given how the popularity of virtual sports dramatically accelerated during COVID on the back of an industry-wide tailwind for iGaming. By the end of 2022, the strong virtual sports quarterly sequential growth flattened out, and recently began to moderate over the past few quarters. Looking ahead, we see several catalysts for future growth as we expand our content offerings to include NBA and NFL-themed products, catering to an expanding customer base including North America and Latin America.

“We continue to benefit from the optimization of our land-based operations and the roll-out of our new ‘Vantage’ terminals. Our land-based business, which includes our Gaming and Leisure segments recorded strong year-over-year revenue growth of 6% and 8%, respectively. During the quarter, we entered into $3.5 million of “low margin” terminal sales, whereby product sold today will secure longer term recurring revenue streams utilizing an asset-light model. We continue to see low double digit year-over-year revenue per machine increases with these new ‘Vantage’ cabinet deployments across two of our largest licensed betting shop customers. In our pubs business, we expect to benefit from more of these ‘Vantage’ placements during the back half of 2024. As we look ahead, the success of our ‘Vantage’ cabinet rollout gives us confidence in ongoing growth across our land-based gaming portfolio.”

Weil concluded, “As the global online betting and gaming ecosystem continues evolving, with some new markets opening and consumer adoption increasing, we see opportunities for continued growth. Our market-leading Virtual Sports products, distinctly innovative iGaming offerings like Hybrid Dealer, and unmatched content portfolio position us at the head of this digital transformation. We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we seek to capitalize on the expanding online betting and gaming markets globally.”

Recent Business Highlights

Unveiled innovative new iGaming product, Hybrid Dealer, ® a unique product offering players branded RNG-generated table and gameshow content for online play seamlessly blending physical and digital elements offering operators unlimited branding and customizable possibilities that are unique from game to game. Launched the product with BetMGM in New Jersey.

a unique product offering players branded RNG-generated table and gameshow content for online play seamlessly blending physical and digital elements offering operators unlimited branding and customizable possibilities that are unique from game to game. Launched the product with BetMGM in New Jersey. Expect to launch NBA-themed Virtual Sports game in 2 nd quarter of 2024.

quarter of 2024. Announced agreement with Kambi Group plc to integrate Virtual Sports products in the Kambi sportsbook platform.

Expanded partnership with FanDuel in North America to deliver iGaming content across Ontario, Pennsylvania, Michigan and New Jersey.

Summary of Fourth Quarter 2023 Segment Financial Results

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Reported

Variance Currency

Movement

20232 Functional

Currency

Variance (In $ millions) 2023 2022 % $ % Total Revenue Gaming (excl. Low Margin Gaming Hardware Sales) $ 35.8 $ 37.1 (3 %) $ 1.8 (8 %) Virtual Sports 12.9 14.7 (12 %) 0.6 (16 %) Interactive 8.0 5.4 49 % 0.4 41 % Leisure 21.0 19.4 8 % 1.2 2 % Total Company Revenue (excl. Low Margin Gaming Hardware Sales) $ 77.7 $ 76.6 1 % $ 4.0 (4 %) Low Margin Gaming Hardware Sales 3.5 - NM3 $ 0.2 NM3 Total Company Revenue (incl. Low Margin Gaming Hardware Sales) $ 81.2 $ 76.6 6 % $ 4.2 0 % Net operating income 9.3 11.6 (20 %) 1.1 (29 %) Net income 0.0 3.5 (100 %) 0.5 (100 %) Net income per basic share $ 0.00 $ 0.14 (100 %) NM3 (100 %) Net income per diluted share $ 0.00 $ 0.12 (100 %) NM3 (100 %) Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA1 Gaming $ 14.8 $ 13.9 6 % $ 0.8 0 % Virtual Sports 10.2 11.9 (14 %) 0.5 (18 %) Interactive 4.0 2.8 45 % 0.1 39 % Leisure 3.3 4.4 (25 %) (0.1 ) (22 %) Corporate (5.8 ) (7.3 ) 19 % (0.0 ) 19 % Total Company Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 26.5 $ 25.7 3 % $ 1.3 (2 %) Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 33 % 34 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (excl. Low Margin Gaming Hardware Sales) 34 % 34 % Adjusted net income1 $ 4.9 $ 7.9 (37 %) 0.3 (41 %) Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.17 $ 0.27 (38 %) NM3 (39 %) 1 Reconciliation to US GAAP shown below. 2 Currency movement calculated by translating 2023 and 2022 performances at 2022 exchange rates. 3 Percentage/dollar change is not meaningful. Summary of Full Year 2023 Segment Financial Results

(unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Reported

Variance Currency

Movement

20232 Functional

Currency

Variance (In $ millions) 2023 2022 % $ % Total Revenue Gaming (excl. Low Margin Gaming Hardware Sales) $ 112.0 $ 111.3 1 % $ 1.4 (1 %) Virtual Sports 56.2 54.2 4 % 0.5 3 % Interactive 27.9 20.6 35 % 0.4 33 % Leisure 96.3 95.5 1 % 1.3 (1 %) Total Company Revenue (excl. Low Margin Gaming Hardware Sales) $ 292.4 $ 281.6 4 % $ 3.7 3 % Low Margin Gaming Hardware Sales 30.6 - NM3 $ 0.7 NM3 Total Company Revenue (incl. Low Margin Gaming Hardware Sales) $ 323.0 $ 281.6 15 % $ 4.5 13 % Net operating income 39.9 46.0 (13 %) 0.9 (15 %) Net income 7.6 20.6 (63 %) 0.2 (64 %) Net income per basic share $ 0.27 $ 0.73 (63 %) NM3 (66 %) Net income per diluted share $ 0.26 $ 0.71 (63 %) NM3 (66 %) Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA1 Gaming $ 44.0 $ 43.7 1 % $ 0.0 0 % Virtual Sports 47.7 44.9 6 % 0.6 5 % Interactive 15.4 11.3 36 % 0.1 36 % Leisure 19.4 24.3 (20 %) 0.2 (21 %) Corporate (26.0 ) (25.2 ) (2 %) 0.2 (3 %) Total Company Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 100.5 $ 99.0 2 % $ 1.1 0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 31 % 35 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (excl. Low Margin Gaming Hardware Sales) 34 % 35 % Adjusted net income1 $ 16.7 $ 27.2 (38 %) (0.2 ) (39 %) Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.57 $ 0.93 (39 %) NM3 (40 %) 1 Reconciliation to US GAAP shown below. 2 Currency movement calculated by translating 2023 and 2022 performances at 2022 exchange rates. 3 Percentage/dollar change is not meaningful.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, to analyze our operating performance. We use these financial measures to manage our business on a day-to-day basis. We believe that these measures are also commonly used in our industry to measure performance. For these reasons, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide expanded insight into our business, in addition to standard U.S. GAAP financial measures. There are no uniform rules for defining and using non-GAAP financial measures, and as a result the measures we use may not be comparable to measures used by other companies, even if they have similar labels. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. You should consider our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP financial statements.

We define our non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

EBITDA is defined as net loss excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income and income tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income and income tax expense, and other additional exclusions and adjustments (see Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table). Such additional excluded amounts include stock-based compensation U.S. GAAP charges where the associated liability is expected to be settled in stock, and changes in the value of earnout liabilities and income and expenditure in relation to legacy portions of the business (being those portions where trading no longer occurs) including closed defined benefit pension schemes. Additional adjustments are made for items considered outside the normal course of business, including (1) restructuring costs, which include charges attributable to employee severance, management changes, restructuring, dual running costs, costs related to facility closures and integration costs, (2) merger and acquisition costs and (3) gains or losses not in the ordinary course of business.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a particularly useful performance measure, because it focuses on certain operating drivers of the business, including sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense and other operating income and expense. We believe Adjusted EBITDA can provide a more complete understanding of our operating results and the trends to which we are subject, and an enhanced overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or cash flows from operations or a measure comparable to net income or loss, because it does not take into account certain aspects of our operating performance (for example, it excludes non-recurring gains and losses which are not deemed to be a normal part of underlying business activities). Our use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the use by other companies of similarly termed measures. Management compensates for these limitations by using Adjusted EBITDA as only one of several measures for evaluating our operating performance. In addition, capital expenditures, which affect depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and income tax benefit (expense), are evaluated separately by management.

Adjusted Revenue (Revenue Excluding Low Margin Gaming Hardware Sales) is defined as revenue excluding hardware sales that are sold at low margin with the intention of securing longer term recurring revenue streams.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) excluding the effects of certain exclusions and adjustments. Such excluded amounts include income and expenditure in relation to legacy portions of the business (being those portions where trading no longer occurs) including closed defined benefit pension schemes. Additional adjustments are made for items considered outside the normal course of business, including (1) restructuring costs, which include charges attributable to employee severance, management changes, restructuring, dual running costs, costs related to facility closures and integration costs, (2) merger and acquisition costs and (3) gains or losses not in the ordinary course of business. These items have been adjusted to reflect the tax impact from excluding them from net income (loss).

Adjusted Net Income per diluted share is computed by dividing the Adjusted Net Income by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period, including the effects of any potentially dilutive securities, including RSUs, using the treasury stock method, and convertible debt or convertible preferred stock, using the if-converted method, unless the inclusion would be anti-dilutive.

Functional Currency at Constant rate. Currency impacts shown have been calculated as the current-period average GBP:USD rate less the equivalent average rate in the prior year quarter, multiplied by the current period amount in our functional currency (GBP). The remaining difference, referred to as functional currency at constant rate, is calculated as the difference in our functional currency, multiplied by the prior year quarter average GBP: USD rate, as a proxy for functional currency at constant rate movement.

Currency Movement represents the difference between the results in our reporting currency (USD) and the results on a functional currency at constant rate basis.

Reconciliations from net loss, as shown in our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, to Adjusted EBITDA are shown below.

INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in millions, except share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Service $ 65.5 $ 59.7 $ 261.2 $ 248.4 Product sales 15.7 16.9 61.8 33.2 Total revenue 81.2 76.6 323.0 281.6 Cost of sales: Cost of service (1) (18.2 ) (16.5 ) (75.1 ) (71.4 ) Cost of product sales (1) (10.8 ) (10.7 ) (52.6 ) (21.9 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (32.8 ) (27.8 ) (115.5 ) (101.9 ) Acquisition and integration related transaction expenses — (0.2 ) — (0.5 ) Depreciation and amortization (10.1 ) (9.8 ) (39.9 ) (39.9 ) Net operating income 9.3 11.6 39.9 46.0 Other expense Interest expense, net (7.2 ) (6.6 ) (27.7 ) (25.3 ) Gain on disposal of business — — — 0.9 Other finance income 0.1 0.2 0.4 1.1 Total other expense, net (7.1 ) (6.4 ) (27.3 ) (23.3 ) Income before income taxes 2.2 5.2 12.6 22.7 Income tax (expense) (2.2 ) (1.7 ) (5.0 ) (2.1 ) Net income 0.0 3.5 7.6 20.6 Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Foreign currency translation gain (loss) (3.9 ) (7.8 ) (5.9 ) 12.7 Reclassification of loss on hedging instrument to comprehensive income 0.0 0.2 0.3 0.7 Actuarial (losses) gains on pension plan (1.4 ) (5.8 ) (0.7 ) (6.4 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income (5.3 ) (13.4 ) (6.3 ) 7.0 Comprehensive income $ (5.3 ) $ (9.9 ) $ 1.3 $ 27.6 Net income per common share – basic $ 0.00 $ 0.14 $ 0.27 $ 0.73 Net income per common share – diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.12 $ 0.26 $ 0.71 Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period – basic 28,027,434 25,876,227 28,073,408 28,049,918 Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period – diluted 29,010,666 28,666,395 29,214,583 29,092,855 Supplemental disclosure of stock-based compensation expense Stock-based compensation included in: Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (1.9 ) $ (2.9 ) $ (11.2 ) $ (10.8 ) (1) Excluding depreciation and amortization





INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except share data) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Assets Cash $ 40.0 $ 25.0 Accounts receivable, net 40.6 40.4 Inventory 32.3 30.3 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39.6 31.2 Total current assets 152.5 126.9 Property and equipment, net 62.8 45.1 Software development costs, net 21.8 18.3 Other acquired intangible assets subject to amortization, net 13.4 14.6 Goodwill 58.8 55.5 Operating lease right of use asset 14.2 16.0 Costs of obtaining and fulfilling customer contracts, net 9.4 7.0 Other assets 8.0 3.8 Total assets $ 340.9 $ 287.2 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 60.8 $ 52.7 Corporate tax and other current taxes payable 6.3 10.1 Deferred revenue, current 5.6 4.6 Operating lease liabilities 4.7 3.9 Current portion of long-term debt 19.1 — Other current liabilities 4.2 3.6 Total current liabilities 100.7 74.9 Long-term debt 295.6 277.6 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 1.6 1.2 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 7.1 2.8 Operating lease liabilities 9.8 12.3 Other long-term liabilities 4.1 4.0 Total liabilities 418.9 372.8 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit Preferred stock; $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Common stock; $0.0001 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 26,219,021 shares and 25,909,516 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Additional paid in capital 386.1 378.2 Accumulated other comprehensive income 44.5 50.8 Accumulated deficit (508.6 ) (514.6 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (78.0 ) (85.6 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 340.9 $ 287.2





INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions)

(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 7.6 $ 20.6 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39.9 39.9 Amortization of right of use asset 3.8 3.5 Profit on disposal of trade and assets — (0.9 ) Stock-based compensation expense 11.2 10.8 Reclassification of loss on hedging instrument to comprehensive income 0.3 0.7 Non-cash interest expense relating to senior debt 2.0 1.8 Contract cost expense (10.3 ) (7.2 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1.7 (12.1 ) Inventory (0.4 ) (16.7 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (8.5 ) (4.3 ) Corporate tax and other current taxes payable (6.4 ) (6.1 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4.5 5.8 Deferred revenues and customer prepayment 4.8 (4.4 ) Operating lease liabilities (3.9 ) (3.7 ) Other long-term liabilities (0.8 ) (3.0 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 45.5 24.7 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (32.8 ) (22.2 ) Acquisition of subsidiary company assets — (0.6 ) Acquisition of third-party company trade and assets (0.6 ) — Disposal of trade and assets — 1.3 Purchases of capital software (15.0 ) (11.1 ) Net cash used in investing activities (48.4 ) (32.6 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of revolver 18.9 — Repurchase of common stock (1.6 ) (10.4 ) Repayments of finance leases (1.1 ) (0.6 ) Net cash used in financing activities 16.2 (11.0 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1.7 (3.9 ) Net increase (decrease in) cash 15.0 (22.8 ) Cash, beginning of period 25.0 47.8 Cash, end of period $ 40.0 $ 25.0 Supplemental cash flow disclosures Cash paid during the period for interest $ 24.0 $ 23.0 Cash paid (received) during the period for income taxes $ 5.0 $ — Cash paid during the period for operating leases $ 6.6 $ 7.8 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Additional paid in capital from net settlement of RSUs $ (2.9 ) $ (4.1 ) Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right of use assets $ (0.9 ) $ (1.8 ) Adjustment to customer relationships intangible asset arising from adjustment to fair value of assets acquired $ — $ (0.9 ) Property and equipment acquired through finance lease $ 1.2 $ — Property and equipment transferred to inventory $ — $ 0.8









INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited) ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023







Gaming Virtual

Sports Interactive Leisure Corporate Total (In millions) Net income (loss) $ 9.6 $ 9.4 $ 2.7 $ 0.5 $ (22.2 ) $ 0.0 Items Relating to Discontinued Activities Pension charges — — — — 0.2 0.2 Items Relating to Discontinued Activities Costs of group restatement exercise — — — — 5.0 5.0 Stock-based compensation expense 0.4 (0.2 ) 0.2 0.3 1.2 1.9 Depreciation and amortization 4.8 1.0 1.1 2.5 0.7 10.1 Interest expense, net — — — — 7.2 7.2 Other finance income — — — — (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Income tax — — — — 2.2 2.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14.8 $ 10.2 $ 4.0 $ 3.3 $ (5.8 ) $ 26.5 Adjusted EBITDA £ 11.7 £ 8.2 £ 3.3 £ 3.0 £ (5.0 ) £ 21.2 Exchange rate - $ to £ 1.25

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Gaming Virtual

Sports Interactive Leisure Corporate Total (In millions) Net income (loss) $ 8.3 $ 10.8 $ 1.8 $ 0.6 $ (18.0 ) $ 3.5 Items Relating to Discontinued Activities Pension charges — — — — 0.1 0.1 Items outside the normal course of business: Acquisition and integration related transaction expenses (SG&A) — — — — — 0.2 0.2 Acquisition and integration related transaction expenses (Cost of Sale) 0.3 — — 0.3 — 0.6 Litigation Settlement — 0.5 — — — 0.5 Stock-based compensation expense 0.6 0.2 0.3 0.2 1.6 2.9 Depreciation and amortization 4.7 0.4 0.7 3.3 0.7 9.8 Interest expense, net — — — — 6.7 6.7 Other finance income — — — — (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Income tax — — — — 1.6 1.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13.9 $ 11.9 $ 2.8 $ 4.4 $ (7.3 ) $ 25.7 Adjusted EBITDA £ 7.6 £ 10.4 £ 2.4 £ 7.9 £ (5.3 ) £ 23.0 Exchange rate - $ to £ 1.19

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Gaming Virtual

Sports Interactive Leisure Corporate Total (In millions) Net income (loss) $ 23.5 $ 44.0 $ 11.2 $ 6.8 $ (77.9 ) $ 7.6 Items Relating to Discontinued Activities Pension charges — — — — 0.9 0.9 Items outside the normal course of business: Costs of Group Restructure (SG&A) — — — — 3.6 3.6 Cost of Group Restatement (SG&A) — — — — 5.0 5.0 Stock-based compensation expense 1.5 0.4 0.6 1.0 7.7 11.2 Depreciation and amortization 19.0 3.3 3.6 11.6 2.4 39.9 Interest expense, net — — — — 27.7 27.7 Other finance income — — — — (0.4 ) (0.4 ) Income tax — — — — 5.0 5.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44.0 $ 47.7 $ 15.4 $ 19.4 $ (26.0 ) $ 100.5 Adjusted EBITDA £ 35.6 £ 38.3 £ 12.4 £ 15.4 £ (21.1 ) £ 80.6 Exchange rate - $ to £ 1.25

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Gaming Virtual

Sports Interactive Leisure Corporate Total (In millions) Net income (loss) $ 23.1 $ 41.0 $ 8.6 $ 9.9 $ (62.0 ) $ 20.6 Items Relating to Discontinued Activities Pension charges — — — — 0.7 0.7 Items outside the normal course of business: Acquisition and integration related transaction expenses (SG&A) — — — — 0.5 0.5 Acquisition and integration related transaction expenses (Cost of Sale) 0.3 — — 0.3 — 0.6 Litigation Settlement — 0.5 — — — 0.5 Gain on disposal of business (0.9 ) — — — — (0.9 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1.6 0.7 0.7 0.6 7.2 10.8 Depreciation and amortization 19.6 2.7 2.0 13.5 2.1 39.9 Interest expense, net — — — — 25.3 25.3 Other finance income — — — — (1.1 ) (1.1 ) Income tax — — — — 2.1 2.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43.7 $ 44.9 $ 11.3 $ 24.3 $ (25.2 ) $ 99.0 Adjusted EBITDA £ 35.3 £ 36.5 £ 9.1 £ 19.7 £ (20.3 ) £ 80.3 Exchange rate - $ to £ 1.23





ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited) For the Three-Month

Period ended For the Twelve-Month

Period ended Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 0.0 $ 3.5 $ 7.6 $ 20.6 Items Relating to Discontinued Activities: Pension charges 0.2 0.1 0.9 0.7 Items outside the normal course of business: Acquisition and integration related transaction expenses (SG&A) — 0.2 — 0.5 Acquisition and integration related transaction expenses (Cost of Sale) — 0.6 — 0.6 Cost of group restructure — — 3.6 — Cost of group restatement 5.0 — 5.0 — Litigation Settlement — 0.5 — 0.5 Stock-based Compensation expense related to group restructure — — 0.7 — Gain on disposal of business — — — (0.9 ) Upfront recognition of Stock-based Compensation expense — — 0.4 — Effect of exchange rates on cash (1.3 ) 2.8 (1.7 ) 6.3 Mark to market movement on currency deals 0.5 — 0.3 — Other finance income (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.4 ) (1.1 ) Tax Impact 0.6 0.4 0.3 0.1 Adjusted Net Income $ 4.9 $ 7.9 $ 16.7 $ 27.2 Adjusted Net Income £ 4.0 £ 6.7 £ 13.4 £ 22.1 Exchange Rate - $ to £ 1.24 1.18 1.25 1.23 Weighted average number of shares outstanding– diluted 29,010,666 28,666,396 29,214,583 29,092,855 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share $ 0.17 $ 0.27 $ 0.57 $ 0.93





ADJUSTED REVENUE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited) For the Three-Month

Period ended For the Twelve-Month

Period ended Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 81.2 $ 76.6 $ 323.0 $ 281.6 Less Low Margin Gaming Hardware Sales (3.5 ) — (30.6 ) — Adjusted Revenue $ 77.7 $ 76.6 $ 292.4 $ 281.6 Adjusted Revenue £ 62.5 £ 65.0 £ 234.7 £ 229.0 Exchange Rate - $ to £ 1.24 1.18 1.25 1.23





INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. PRO-RATED SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA CONTRIBUTION

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Gaming Virtual

Sports Interactive Leisure Corporate

Functions Total (in millions) Total Adjusted Revenue $ 35.8 $ 12.9 $ 8.0 $ 21.0 $ — $ 77.7 Segment % of Total Adjusted Revenue 46.1 % 16.6 % 10.3 % 42.4 % 100.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 14.8 $ 10.2 $ 4.0 $ 3.3 $ (5.8 ) $ 26.5 Corporate allocation(1) (2.7 ) (0.9 ) (0.6 ) (1.6 ) 5.8 — Segment-level Adjusted EBITDA including pro-rated corporate allocation $ 12.1 $ 9.3 $ 3.4 $ 1.7 $ — $ 26.5 Segment Contribution to Adjusted EBITDA 45.7 % 35.1 % 12.8 % 6.4 % 100.0 %

(1) Corporate allocation pro-rated by segment % of total Adjusted Revenue contribution







Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Gaming Virtual

Sports Interactive Leisure Corporate

Functions Total (in millions) Total Revenue $ 37.1 $ 14.7 $ 5.4 $ 19.4 $ — $ 76.6 Segment % of Total Revenue 48.4 % 19.2 % 7.0 % 25.4 % 100.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 13.9 $ 11.9 $ 2.8 $ 4.4 $ (7.3) $ 25.7 Corporate allocation(1) (3.6 ) (1.4 ) (0.5 ) (1.8 ) 7.3 — Segment-level Adjusted EBITDA including pro-rated corporate allocation $ 10.3 $ 10.5 $ 2.3 $ 2.6 $ — $ 25.7 Segment Contribution to Adjusted EBITDA 40.1 % 40.9 % 8.9 % 10.1 % 100.0 %

(1) Corporate allocation pro-rated by segment % of total revenue contribution







Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Gaming Virtual

Sports Interactive Leisure Corporate

Functions Total (in millions) Total Adjusted Revenue $ 112.0 $ 56.2 $ 27.9 $ 96.3 $ — $ 292.4 Segment % of Total Adjusted Revenue 38.3 % 19.2 % 9.6 % 32.9 % 100.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 44.0 $ 47.7 $ 15.4 $ 19.4 $ (26.0 ) $ 100.5 Corporate allocation(1) (10.0 ) (5.0 ) (2.4 ) (8.6 ) 26.0 — Segment-level Adjusted EBITDA including pro-rated corporate allocation $ 34.0 $ 42.7 $ 13.0 $ 10.8 $ — $ 100.5 Segment Contribution to Adjusted EBITDA 33.8 % 42.5 % 12.9 % 10.8 % 100.0 %

(1) Corporate allocation pro-rated by segment % of total Adjusted Revenue contribution







Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Gaming Virtual

Sports Interactive Leisure Corporate

Functions Total (in millions) Total Revenue $ 111.3 $ 54.2 $ 20.6 $ 95.5 $ — $ 281.6 Segment % of Total Revenue 39.6 % 19.2 % 7.3 % 33.9 % 100.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 43.7 $ 44.9 $ 11.3 $ 24.3 $ (25.2 ) $ 99.0 Corporate allocation(1) (9.9 ) (4.9 ) (1.8 ) (8.6 ) 25.2 — Segment-level Adjusted EBITDA including pro-rated corporate allocation $ 33.8 $ 40.0 $ 9.5 $ 15.7 $ — $ 99.0 Segment Contribution to Adjusted EBITDA 34.1 % 40.4 % 9.6 % 15.9 % 100.0 %

(1) Corporate allocation pro-rated by segment % of total Revenue contribution







