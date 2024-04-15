NV5 Expands Strategic Collaboration to Develop Optimal Data Center Design Conditions for NVIDIA AI Compute Systems

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today a strategic collaboration with Cadence Design Systems to qualify, design, and demonstrate ideal data center design conditions for AI data center platforms, including NVIDIA AI Compute systems. The intent of the collaboration is to develop the optimal data center environment for the fastest and most reliable data center hardware and software performance.

“NV5’s data center engineering and commissioning business continues to expand domestically and internationally, and we are pleased to contribute to this collaboration in the rapidly evolving AI data center industry,” said Dickerson Wright, Executive Chairman of NV5. “We look forward to our continued partnership as we work to design optimized data center environments that meet demands for ever-expanding computing capacity and speed.”

Utilizing Cadence’s Reality Digital Twin Platform, NV5 engineers are providing design services on new and existing data halls, implementing some of the largest groupings of NVIDIA H100 AI systems. Through this collaboration, NV5 has contributed design strategies to support the high electricity and infrastructure demands of AI Compute for both airflow and cooling systems.

As this collaboration continues to develop, NV5 is also leading engineering studies incorporating subject matter expertise to support the rapidly growing and evolving AI demand and industry.

Details of this partnership were shared in a video during NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote speech during the NVIDIA GTC 2024 Conference on March 18th.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

