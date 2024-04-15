Khalifa University's RIC2D and North America-based HydroGraph Clean Power Sign MoU to Collaborate on Research Projects and Expedite Commercialization

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology’s Research and Innovation Center in Graphene and 2D Materials (RIC2D) and HydroGraph Clean Power Inc . (CSE: HG) (OTCBQ: HGCPF), a leading North America-based commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials, today announced they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Jan. 23, 2024, to identify and develop applications that accelerate the use of graphene in various markets — including cement, concrete, lubricants and energy storage and composites — with a focus on commercializing these applications.



The MoU between Khalifa University’s RIC2D and HydroGraph was signed by Dr. Hassan Arafat, senior director, RIC2D; and Kjirstin Breure, president and interim CEO, HydroGraph. According to the MoU, the partners aim to facilitate knowledge exchange, joint research projects and technology transfer in graphene production and supply.

Arafat said: "We are delighted to establish this significant collaboration with HydroGraph. This partnership aligns with our commitment to driving cutting-edge research, innovation and technology transfer. By combining our expertise in graphene with HydroGraph's deep industry knowledge and track record, we aim to achieve breakthroughs that will have a positive impact on various sectors."

“Establishing ourselves in a high-growth region where our target markets of lubricants, composites and concrete, are heavily represented, and with a government which supports nanomaterial innovation, is a decision that aligns with our commercial strategy and vision. We are looking forward to leveraging RIC2D’s expertise in application development to capitalize on an expedited path to market,” said Breure.

Both partners have agreed to cooperate on research and application development projects to be led by RIC2D at its labs in Abu Dhabi and at the HydroGraph R&D centers in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

RIC2D leads in engaging with stakeholders for advancing the use of graphene and nanomaterials for various applications. Furthermore, it also creates opportunities for knowledge exchange through organizing collaborative workshops and symposiums that facilitate networking of various stakeholders from industry, academia and government.

HydroGraph specializes in high-quality, turbostratic graphene based on its patented technology. It brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the field of nanomaterials. It was the third company in the world to receive the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer certification, and is currently one of only five globally to be so certified.

About Research & Innovation Center for Graphene and 2D Materials (RIC2D):

Established in 2022, RIC2D, at Khalifa University of Science and Technology, is part of a strategic investment by the Government of Abu Dhabi, in the UAE, to advance the scientific development and commercial deployment of technologies derived from graphene and other 2D materials. RIC2D serves as an integral part of an advanced materials innovation ecosystem being developed in Abu Dhabi.

For more please visit: www.ku.ac.ae/ric-2d

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and medicine. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy, as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture high-purity graphene, and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange in December 2021, the company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website: www.HydroGraph.com/.

For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

CONTACTS

HydroGraph Investor Relations Contact

Salisha Ilyas, Target IR

salisha@targetir.com

Kjirstin Breure, HydroGraph CEO

kjirstin.breure@HydroGraph.com

480.267.2556

Media Contact

Kristin Schaeffer

kristin@amfmediagroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon” “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: statements in respect of the Private Placement, the use of the net proceeds from the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to close the Private Placement, if at all, the gross proceeds of the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, if at all, and the terms and jurisdictions of the Private Placement; the statements in regards to existing and future products of the Company; the Company’s future personnel appointments; the Company’s plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.