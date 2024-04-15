2nd Annual Butts & Guts 5K Presented by Giant Leap Foundation

Event to Benefit Roots of Music

New Orleans, LA, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giant Leap Foundation - a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting health and wellness initiatives in communities across the nation - is proud to announce the 2nd Annual Butts & Guts 5K , benefiting the Roots of Music organization. The event is scheduled to take place on April 20, 2024, at scenic Audubon Park in New Orleans.

Roots of Music is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing music education, academic support, and mentorship to underserved youth in New Orleans. By participating in the Butts & Guts 5K, attendees will directly contribute to supporting this impactful cause.

Event Details

Date: April 20, 2024

Location: Audubon Park, New Orleans - Shelter 10

Presented By: Giant Leap Foundation, endorsed by GI Alliance

Beneficiary: Roots of Music

Event Schedule

Registration and Packet Pickup: 7:30 a.m.

5K Race Begins: 8:30 a.m.

Post-Race Refreshments, Food, Awards: 9:30 a.m.

Participants of the Butts & Guts 5K will not only enjoy a beautiful run through Audubon Park but will also be treated to post-race food and refreshments, courtesy of our generous sponsors. Additionally, commemorative T-shirts will be given to all race participants as a token of appreciation for their support. And be on the lookout for physicians and staff from GI Alliance’s Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates !

Join us for a day of fun, fitness, and philanthropy as we come together to support the Roots of Music organization and make a positive impact on the lives of New Orleans youth.

For more information and to register for the event, click here .



About

The GIANT LEAP Foundation Medical Education Center is an online, self-paced and self-directed education program that, in collaboration with The American College of Gastroenterology, provides a method for all GI Advanced Practice Providers to access outstanding content to further their medical education. The Giant LEAP Foundation is a not-for-profit organization designed to promote patient-centric care among individuals, communities, Practitioners, and Clinicians through the distribution of information, education, comprehensive clinical training, and resources to advance the mission nationwide. GI Alliance is the nation’s leading, patient-centric gastroenterology practice, committed to delivering high-quality care, advanced treatments and protocols.

Joe Carmean GI Alliance 4108450715 joe@punchingnungroup.com