CGS and FirstShift AI Partner to Deliver AI-powered Planning Solutions and Advanced Insights to Fashion and Retail Industries

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of software and business applications, enterprise learning, and outsourcing services, today announced a strategic partnership with FirstShift AI, a leader in AI-powered demand and supply chain planning solutions. The partnership will empower companies with advanced AI-powered planning, analytics and intelligence, enabling them to gain deeper insights and make faster, more informed business-critical decisions.



"Our partnership with FirstShift AI represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing leading-edge solutions that provide measurable impact to our customers," said Paul Magel, president of CGS software and business applications division. "By leveraging FirstShift AI's advanced AI capabilities, we’re able to offer the market a solution that not only meets its current needs for forecasting, inventory management and replenishment, but also anticipates future challenges, enabling businesses to stay ahead of the competition."

The collaboration between CGS and FirstShift AI combines the power of CGS’s BlueCherry suite and extensive expertise in delivering comprehensive supply chain solutions with FirstShift AI's state-of-the-art AI-powered planning platform. The result is a powerful planning and insights solution suite that provides businesses with actionable insights to drive growth and efficiency.

"We believe strongly that AI will transform how demand and supply planning are performed in all industry verticals. We are thrilled to partner with a global leader such as CGS to bring our AI-powered planning and insights solution to a broader audience," said Hari Menon, CEO for FirstShift AI. "CGS’s BlueCherry is considered the leading solution in fashion and apparel and together, we can provide even greater value – enabling customers to accelerate their decisions and overall supply chain success. We look forward to an exciting and successful partnership with CGS.”

About FirstShift AI

FirstShift is an innovative provider of AI powered supply chain planning software that focuses on offering advanced supply chain planning capabilities to companies in Consumer Goods and industrial verticals including Food & Beverages, OTC Pharma, Apparel & Footwear, and others. The company was founded by veteran supply chain software entrepreneurs and executives who were motivated by the strong belief that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play a transformative role in supply chains of all enterprises. FirstShift’s cloud native software platform leverages the latest in AI innovations including Deep Learning and Generative AI. For more information visit www.firstshift.ai.

About BlueCherry

BlueCherry® by CGS is an award-winning, end-to-end supply chain management solution – supporting the needs of high-growth organizations operating in fashion, apparel, consumer lifestyle products, home goods and retail. The platform provides complete visibility and resilient supply chain management tools from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales. A robust and flexible feature set enables customers to utilize individual components or take advantage of a single, unified platform.

Learn More About BlueCherry

For more information on the BlueCherry family of solutions, please visit www.BlueCherry.com, email sales@cgsinc.com, visit our blog at www.cgsinc.com/blog or please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on our BlueCherry LinkedIn showcase page.

About CGS

For 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through software and business applications, enterprise learning, immersive technologies, and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Mark D. Tullio, CGS

newsroom@cgsinc.com