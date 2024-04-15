ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 08-Apr-24 3,430 €909.33 €3,119,017 09-Apr-24 12,733 €905.30 €11,527,156 10-Apr-24 9,336 €907.57 €8,473,098 11-Apr-24 11,139 €908.86 €10,123,752 12-Apr-24 9,969 €914.97 €9,121,319

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

