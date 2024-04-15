PHILIPPINES, April 15 - Press Release

April 15, 2024 Cayetanos converge TESDA, DSWD aid to ensure success of 253 Albayanos For the first time, Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano merged their assistance programs with those of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), providing 253 TESDA graduates from Albay with additional livelihood assistance on April 11 and 12, 2024. The 253 Albayanos who took up various courses at the Sunshine International School in Daraga were part of the scholarship program of the Cayetanos under TESDA. They graduated on January 31, 2024 taking the Special Training for Employment Program (STEP) and Training for Work Scholarship Program (TWSP). The livelihood assistance, which was provided in partnership with DSWD through its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program, is part of the Cayetanos' convergence of social protection programs to ensure the welfare and livelihood of Filipinos. This convergence program by the senator siblings is provided to beneficiaries or a group of beneficiaries who receive multiple assistance under various government programs. It is not a one-time help extended by the senators but can be done in several phases to ensure the sustainability of their income. For the TESDA graduates, this is the first-ever convergence program of the Cayetanos to help them move forward from being students to practitioners. The help came in the form of tool kits, capital, and other forms of assistance. On April 11, the initial day of distribution at the Sunshine International School Gymnasium, the offices of the senators provided assistance to 253 TESDA graduates and to members of a women's sector, and youth. Al John Vibar, a cookery scholar, was among the beneficiaries. Expressing his gratitude, Vibar said, "Maraming salamat po sa pribilehiyong ibinigay ninyo sa amin. Masaya po ang experience namin sa cookery, marami po akong natutunan. Gagamitin ko po ito para makapagsimula ng negosyo." In attendance was Nanette Baranda, a representative from TESDA Albay, who also extended her thanks to the senators. "We are very thankful because our students will be able to apply their learnings from the qualifications they have chosen and graduated," she said. On the second day of distribution on April 12, 100 more beneficiaries from sectors such as women, farmers, house helpers, sampaguita vendors, and habal-habal riders in Barangay Badbad, Oas, Albay, received assistance to help improve their livelihood. This was done in coordination with Barangay Iraya Norte Kap. Greggy Ricarte. "Nagpapaabot po ako ng pasasalamat sa ating mga senador sa pagpunta po at pagbigay ng biyaya sa aming lugar," expressed Barangay Captain Jenny Biñan, as he thanked the senators for bringing the AICS program to their community. The senators have been actively collaborating with government agencies such as the DSWD, TESDA, local government units, and other organizations to provide aid to various sectors nationwide as part of their goal to improve the lives of Filipinos. Convergence Program ng mga Cayetano kasama ang DSWD at TESDA, nagbigay ng tulong sa 253 Albayanos Sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon, pinagsama nina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano ang kanilang mga programa sa tulong ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority o TESDA at ng Department of Social Welfare and Development o DSWD , na nagbigay ng karagdagang tulong pangkabuhayan sa 253 TESDA graduates mula sa Albay nitong April 11 at 12, 2024. Bahagi ng scholarship program ng mga Cayetano sa ilalim ng TESDA ang pagkuha ng 253 Albayanos ng iba't-ibang kurso sa Sunshine International School sa Daraga. Nagtapos sila noong January 31, 2024 sa ilalim ng dalawang programa ng TESDA: ang Special Training for Employment Program o STEP at ang Training for Work Scholarship Program o TWSP. Sa pakikipagtulungan sa DSWD, nabigyang daan ang pamamahagi ng tulong ng mga Cayetano sa ilalim ng programang Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation o AICS, na may layuning tiyakin ang kapakanan at kaligtasan ng bawat Pilipino. Inihahanda ang convergence program para sa mga benepisyaryo o grupo ng mga benepisyaryo na makakatanggap ng tulong mula sa iba't ibang programa ng gobyerno. Maaaring gawin ito sa iba't ibang yugto upang tiyakin na patuloy ang daloy ng kita ng mga benepisyaryo. Para sa mga nagtapos, malaking tulong ang convergence program upang sila ay makahanap ng trabaho o makapagsimula ng negosyo. Bilang regalo, sila ay nakatanggap ng tool kits, dagdag puhunan, at iba pang tulong pangkabuhayan mula sa magkapatid na senador. Sa unang araw ng pamamahagi nitong April 11 sa Sunshine International School Gymnasium, ang mga tanggapan ng mga senador ay nagbigay ng tulong sa 253 iskolar na nagsipagtapos sa ilalim ng TESDA at sa mga miyembro ng sektor ng kababaihan at kabataan. "Maraming salamat po sa pribilehiyong ibinigay ninyo sa amin. Masaya po ang experience namin sa cookery, marami po akong natutunan. Gagamitin ko po ito para makapagsimula ng negosyo," wika ni Al John Vibar, isang iskolar na nagtapos sa ilalim ng kursong Cookery. Dumalo sa pamamahagi si Nanette Baranda, isang kinatawan ng TESDA Albay, na nagpaabot din ng kanyang pasasalamat sa mga senador. "We are very thankful because our students will be able to apply their learnings from the qualifications they have chosen and graduated," wika niya. Sa ikalawang araw ng pamamahagi nitong April 12, may karagdagang 100 benepisyaryo mula sa sektor ng kababaihan, mga magsasaka, kasambahay, tindera ng sampaguita, at rider ng habal-habal sa Barangay Badbad, Oas, Albay, ang nakatanggap pa ng tulong mula sa mga Cayetano. Naisakatuparan ang pamamahagi sa tulong ni Barangay Iraya Norte Kap. Greggy Ricarte. "Nagpapaabot po ako ng pasasalamat sa ating mga senador sa pagpunta po at pagbigay ng biyaya sa aming lugar,"pahayag ni Barangay Captain Jenny Biñan,na siyang nagpasalamat sa mga senador sa pagdadala ng programang AICS sa kanila komunidad Patuloy ang pakikipag ugnayan ng mga senador sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno tulad ng DSWD, TESDA, mga lokal na pamahalaan, at iba pang organisasyon para maghatid ng tulong sa iba't ibang sa bansa bilang bahagi ng kanilang layunin na mapabuti ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino.