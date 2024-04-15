Industrial Vending Machine Market Expected to Reach US$ 8.53 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Emergence of Advanced Industrial Vending Machines Set to Boost Overall Operational Efficiency in Several Sectors

Rockville, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global industrial vending machine market is expected to be valued at US$ 3.32 billion in 2024 and increase at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2034.



Sales of industrial vending machines are driven by the increasing need for efficient inventory management and the integration of advanced technologies into industrial workflows. These machines offer a streamlined approach to dispensing tools, equipment, and consumables, contributing to enhanced operational efficiency across various industries.

Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies is a prevailing trend, enabling real-time monitoring, data analytics, and remote management of industrial vending machines. This facilitates predictive maintenance, inventory optimization, and improved decision-making. Industrial vending solutions are also increasingly offering customizable configurations to suit the specific requirements of different industries. Modular designs further allow businesses to scale their vending systems according to evolving needs.

User-friendly interfaces, touchscreen displays, and mobile app integrations are becoming standard features of modern industrial vending machines. These advancements enhance the user experience, making it more intuitive and convenient for employees to access the required tools and supplies. The continuous demand for maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) supplies is fuelling the adoption of industrial vending machines, ensuring that tools and spare parts are readily available for maintenance activities.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 8.53 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 9.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of industrial vending machines are forecasted to reach US$ 8.53 billion by 2034.

The market in the United States is estimated at US$ 718.7 million in 2024.

Demand for industrial vending machines in Japan is projected to rise at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2034.

Engineering excellence and commitment to sustainability have made Germany a prominent market for industrial vending machine suppliers.

“Sustainability is emerging as a key trend, directing manufacturers to develop industrial vending machines using eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient features, and waste reduction initiatives,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Apex Industrial Technologies, LLC

Airgas Inc.

IVM Ltd.

AutoCrib, Inc.

SupplyPoint

CMT Industrial Solutions

SecuraStock

CribMaster

SupplyPro, Inc.

Fastenal Company

Brammer

IMC Group

Winning Strategy

Leading manufacturers of industrial vending machines are focused on innovation, global market presence, and strategic collaborations. Some of the key market players include AutoCrib, Inc., Fastenal Company, and CribMaster. Industry leaders are being at the forefront by leveraging advanced technologies and customization options to maintain a competitive edge. Strategic partnerships with suppliers, distributors, and industry-specific players are further strengthening their market position.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global industrial vending machine market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (carousel vending machines, coil vending machines, cabinet vending machines, others), product (MRO tools, PPE, others), and end-use industry (manufacturing, oil & gas, construction, aerospace, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

