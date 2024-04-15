Xtract One Technologies Partners with American Bank Center to Secure All Entrances at Multi-Use Entertainment Venue

Xtract One’s SmartGateway System to Enhance Security Measures, Attendee Experience, and Venue Operations

TORONTO, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced its SmartGateway has been selected to protect all entrances at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX. A multi-purpose indoor arena and convention space designed for concerts, sporting events, professional and amateur rodeos, and other notable events, American Bank Center boasts a 10,000-seat indoor arena and a 138,000-square-foot convention center and is operated by Oak View Group.

The Center hosts a wide variety of live events – including music, sports, theater, conventions, weddings, and private parties – and serves as the area’s premiere destination for group outings. An all-inclusive space hosting a variety of event types, American Bank Center seeks to deliver exciting, memorable experiences that lead visitors to return time and time again. This three-year partnership with Xtract One demonstrates the venue’s desire to put patron experience at the forefront of live events, through innovative venue security focused on delivering enhanced, streamlined, and efficient technology that helps minimize wait times.

"At American Bank Center, we are devoted to cultivating all-inclusive, unmatched live experiences for everyone who visits the complex – no matter the event," said Jeff Butcher, Director of Operations at American Bank Center. “In partnering with Xtract One, we’re committed to enhancing security while allowing locals and tourists alike to fully immerse themselves in our state-of-the-art venue and variety of events. We look forward to working together to foster unforgettable moments and lasting memories for our guests right as the height of summer events kick off, as well as year-round."

“We’re excited to have American Bank Center join our growing list of innovative partners who value cutting-edge security and optimizing the entire live event experience for patrons,” added Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One Technologies. “When visitors go to entertainment complexes like American Bank Center, they expect to have a memorable experience. We look forward to contributing to an even more secure, dynamic space that enables guests to fully immerse themselves in the live entertainment experience with complete peace of mind.”

Xtract One’s SmartGateway system leverages AI-powered sensors to detect threats discretely and accurately, ensuring patrons' privacy and comfort. Replacing traditional metal detectors, the system delivers fast, reliable, and seamless screening solutions for large, ticketed venues, maximizing throughput without compromising security. SmartGateway unobtrusively scans patrons for weapons and prohibited items upon entry, enabling faster and safer access to events. By optimizing the screening process, patrons spend less time in security lines and can swiftly enter the venue to fully enjoy their event experience.

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

About American Bank Center

American Bank Center is an entertainment complex owned by the city of Corpus Christi and managed by OVG360 with OVG Hospitality. The complex is in downtown Corpus Christi, Texas and consists of an arena, auditorium, and convention center. The facility hosts numerous conventions, trade shows, exhibitions, live performances, and sporting events. Located directly on the beautiful Corpus Christi Bay downtown, American Bank Center is flexible for any group offering complimentary Wi-Fi and premium food and beverage options.

About OVG360

OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and hospitality company that helps client-partners re imagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries for the betterment of the venue, employees, artists, athletes, and surrounding communities. With a portfolio of more than 240 client-partners spanning arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers, cultural institutions, and state fairs around the globe, OVG360 provides a set of services, resources and expertise designed to elevate every aspect of business that matters to venue operators. Service-oriented and driven by social responsibility, OVG360 helps facilities drive value through excellence and innovation in food services, booking and content development, sustainable operations, public health, and public safety and more.

