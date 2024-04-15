Capstreet-backed SmartSights Names Kerry Grimes as Board Director

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartSights (“SmartSights” or “the Company”), a provider of data-driven monitoring, reporting and alerting solutions to ensure the health of plant infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Kerry Grimes as Board Director. Mr. Grimes brings more than three decades of experience in enterprise technology as a partner strategist, channel chief, and mentor. SmartSights is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.



“We’re delighted to welcome Kerry to the SmartSights Board,” said SmartSights CEO Corey Rhoden. “In our industry, partnerships are a key to success. In addition to Kerry’s insights into the technology, sales, and financial sides of industrial software, his expertise in building out great partnerships makes him a terrific addition to our Board.”

Mr. Grimes is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Partner Officer of BullWall, a cybersecurity solution provider with a dedicated focus on protecting critical IT infrastructure from ransomware. Previously, he was Senior Vice President and Head of Global Partners at AVEVA, a provider of industrial cloud platform and applications. Mr. Grimes began his career at IBM, where he spent 14 years in the IBM Software Group. He holds a B.S. in marketing from the Rochester Institute of Technology and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

“Throughout my career, I have focused on empowering channel partners worldwide to embrace digital transformation, and I’m excited to join the Board of a company that understands the importance of data-driven improvements in security and efficiency,” said Mr. Grimes.

“Kerry has a long track record of leading large-scale transformations, and we believe that he will help strengthen SmartSights’ focus on improving customer value, efficiency, and sustainability across its operations,” said Rick Pleczko, CEO, Capstreet Operating Executive Group, and Executive Chair at SmartSights.

About SmartSights

SmartSights software orchestrates industrial data to keep plant infrastructure operating and healthy. Our solutions provide data-driven analytics, reports, and alerts, empowering industrial operations teams with clear insights for effective decision-making and action. SmartSights enables customers to quickly identify and remediate critical plant issues, helping to elevate infrastructure performance. To learn more, visit www.smartsights.com.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

Contact:

Lambert

Joanne Lessner, 212-222-7436, jlessner@lambert.com

Jennifer Hurson, 845-507-0571, jhurson@lambert.com