Goldbach Media Partners with Operative to Launch Advanced Ad Management Solution

Goldbach to Leverage Operative’s new converged advertising platform (AOS) to Modernize their linear and digital ad stack

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative is pleased to announce a new and expanded partnership with Goldbach Media, one of the leading media sales organizations in Switzerland. This partnership encompasses the first implementation of Operative’s AOS platform in the European market. It represents an important turning point for media companies looking to unify their traditional linear and digital ad businesses into a more streamlined and converged solution for clients. Operative’s AOS platform is the first truly converged, cloud-native platform. It offers diversified media companies a modular system and approach to drive transformation and ensure that their existing business is supported while enabling new, digital platforms and advanced/converged features.



Goldbach will use Operative’s AOS to support their entire pitch-to-pay workflow for both linear and digital inventory. In addition to the ability to optimize inventory and yield on client campaigns, Goldbach will use AOS to manage a broad variety of ad products, including pause and fast-forward ads delivered via Goldbach’s “Replay Ads” platform. Goldbach chose to upgrade to Operative’s AOS cloud platform to support growth and scale of their ad business in addition to enabling more advanced digital capabilities.

“Operative’s forward-thinking approach and future-ready solution are best positioned to support our growth and the digital transformation that our business is going through at the pace that works for us and our partners. We are excited to enter this new phase of our growth,” said Alexander Duphorn, CEO at Goldbach Media.

“We are excited to be bringing AOS’ converged sales capabilities into the European market with Goldbach Media. Goldbach is an industry leader and will have the benefit of cloud technology to support their evolution into a digital future. AOS offers unmatched flexibility, openness and robustness and is built to support all business channels in one streamlined, centralized platform,” said Michael Grossi, CEO of Operative.

About Goldbach Media

Goldbach Media markets the TV and video segments. Our services include media planning, marketing, reservation, handling/implementation and controlling. Thanks to our diverse portfolio of TV stations in Switzerland and abroad, we can place advertising so as to ensure extensive reach combined with high-precision audience targeting. Goldbach Media AG is a subsidiary of the Goldbach Group, with its registered office in Küsnacht. The Goldbach Group is a TX Group company.

About Operative

Operative makes advertising work for media companies. Hundreds of the world’s top brands rely on Operative’s family of solutions to automate digital and linear revenue workflows, streamline ad operations, and deliver audiences & outcomes to their buyers. Processing more than $50 billion in annual advertising revenue, Operative unlocks the full value of media. For more information visit www.operative.com.

