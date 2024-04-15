Submit Release
Joint EU-UNDP project helps create 30 new jobs in Ukrainian city of Nizhyn

On 9 April, a new clothes manufacturing workshop opened in the city of Nizhyn, in the Chernihiv Oblast, creating jobs for 30 local residents, including internally displaced persons.

The workshop was opened with support from the Mayors for Economic Growth Initiative, which is funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine. 

The project in Nizhyn is one of several that have received financial support and are being implemented by communities in Ukraine. As a result, the population of these communities will have better access to services and new economic opportunities.

The Nizhyn Hromada sewing workshop project aims to help both local residents and internally displaced persons who have had difficulty in finding jobs. Moreover, the new jobs will be open not only to those who already have a specialised tailor’s qualification. Senior factory staff will be able to train motivated people and help them learn a new profession.

“Through providing them with a new profession and employment, this project will not only facilitate the social integration of internally displaced persons into their new community, but also improve their sense of wellbeing,” says a press release by UNDP Ukraine.

Mayors for Economic Growth is a joint initiative of the European Union and the UNDP aiming to rethink urban and local spaces in order to achieve positive transformational changes and focus on modern trends.

