Moldovan capital on the shortlist for European Youth Capital 2027

Chișinău, Moldova, has made it to the list of finalists for the European Youth Capital 2027. Other candidates for this nomination are Fuenlabrada and Málaga (Spain), Parma (Italy), and Skopje (North Macedonia).

The jury consists of several organisations, including the European Committee of the Regions, European Economic & Social Committee, European Parliament (CULT Committee), European Youth Forum, Open Society Initiative for Europe, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and the Advisory Council of Youth of the Council of Europe.

The finalist cities now have 11 June to submit a more detailed application outlining an extensive programme of youth-related cultural, social and political events and activities for the whole year.

The finalists will then receive further recommendations on their detailed applications from the independent jury and a focus group. Finally, they will submit their final and updated applications on 1 October 2024.

After that, the finalist cities will have the opportunity to convince the European Youth Capital 2027 selection jury why they should be chosen, at the jury meeting which will take place prior to the official Award Ceremony in November 2024.

