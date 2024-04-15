Sustainable Finance Market Poised to Surpass $22 Trillion by 2031: Trends and Opportunities Analysis

It is higher due to probability of customer default as a result of uncalculated expenses for capital investment in production facilities, loss of market share and third-party claims” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sustainable finance market generated $3,650 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $22,485.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

COVID-19 Pandemic:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global sustainable finance market, owing to the stringent regulatory mandates as imposed by the governments of various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in delay or postponement of various green energy projects which adversely impacted the demand for sustainable finance.

In addition, closure of various manufacturing facilities of industries, lack of skilled workforce, and unstable demand and supply further aggravated the impact on the market.

These factors were mainly due to stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government so as to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the forecast period. However, the market is expected to recoup with the growing prevalence of upcoming carbon-neutral and green energy projects.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sustainable finance market based on investment type, transaction type, industry verticals, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on transaction type, the green bond segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The mixed-sustainability bond segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

Based on industry verticals, the utilities segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The food and beverage segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR f 22.9% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global sustainable finance market report include Acuity Knowledge Partners, Aspiration Partners, Inc., BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Group, KPMG International, NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC., PwC, Refinitiv, South Pole, Starling Bank, Stripe, Inc., Tred Earth Limited, Triodos Bank UK Ltd., Arabesque Partners, and Clarity AI.

The report analyzes these key players in the global sustainable finance market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, estimations, and dynamics of the sustainable finance market share from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing sustainable finance market opportunities.

In-depth analysis of the sustainable finance industry segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global sustainable finance market forecast.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global sustainable finance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Investment Type

Equity

Fixed Income

Mixed Allocation

Others

Transaction Type

Green Bond

Social Bond

Mixed-sustainability Bond

Industry Verticals

Utilities

Transport and Logistics

Chemicals

Food and Beverage

Government

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

