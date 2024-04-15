Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,113 in the last 365 days.

Internet 2.0 Conference To Unmask Phishing Scam Offenses In Today’s Digital Landscape

Internet 2.0 Conference

internet 2.0 conference

The 2025 edition of the Internet 2.0 Conference will focus on combating phishing fraud, equipping attendees with the latest cybersecurity insights.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internet 2.0 Conference, slated to take place at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, USA, in March 2025, is gearing up to address one of the most pressing issues in the digital domain today: phishing attacks. This event stands at the forefront of the 2024 tech events, offering a platform to discuss, analyze, and devise measures against the challenges that plague the internet, including the world of phishing scam offenses.

The Internet 2.0 Conference agenda includes insightful panel discussions, keynote sessions, and fireside chats, offering attendees a deep dive into various subjects within the technology landscape. Among the topics, the upcoming edition will place a special emphasis on cybersecurity threats, specifically phishing attacks, illustrating the conference's commitment to tackling pressing issues in the tech world.

Phishing attacks have evolved significantly and are becoming harder to detect. These scam offenses cleverly masquerade as legitimate communications, often leading unsuspecting individuals and organizations to divulge sensitive information. In today’s digital-first world, understanding the mechanics of phishing schemes is crucial for cybersecurity.

The Internet 2.0 Conference is dedicated to combating phishing attacks. The event features industry experts who will provide in-depth analyses and share their knowledge on preventing these threats. Through various sessions, attendees will explore different aspects of phishing and learn about legitimate security technologies and strategies. The conference aims to enhance vigilance among participants, equipping them with the tools and insights necessary to protect their digital assets more effectively.

“The Internet 2.0 Conference aims to equip technology professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to combat such cyber fraud. By bringing together leading experts in the field, we want to promote a deeper understanding of these threats and the most effective solutions,” said Kashif Ansari, Manager at the Internet 2.0 Conference.

The Internet 2.0 Conference seeks to keep its attendees ahead of cybersecurity threats prevailing in the tech landscape. The upcoming edition in Las Vegas will not only spotlight the challenges posed by these digital deceptions, such as phishing attacks, but also delve into a diverse exploration of emerging technological trends such as next-generation robotics, 3D printing, Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR). Through an extensive lineup of fireside chats, panel discussions, and keynote presentations, attendees will gain deep insights into these essential areas of innovation.

About Internet 2.0 Conference

The Internet 2.0 Conference is a global technology gathering that unites experts, innovators, and industry professionals to explore and discuss the most recent developments, challenges, and opportunities in the tech landscape. This event provides a venue for participants to exchange insights, engage in networking, and promote digital innovation and security. For more details about forthcoming events and to view the detailed agenda, please visit their official website at www.internet2conf.com.

Bhawna Banga
Internet 2.0 Conferences
+1 346 226-8280
contact@internet2conf.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Internet 2.0 Conference To Unmask Phishing Scam Offenses In Today’s Digital Landscape

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more