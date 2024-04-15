FMCG Logistics Market : Analysis of Industry Growth Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts (2020–2027)

FMCG Logistics Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a new report on the “FMCG Logistics Market”. According to the research report analysis, the global FMCG logistics market is expected to increase by $1,400.80 billion by 2027 with a remarkable CAGR of 4.6%. In 2019, the value of the industry was $1,056.58 billion. This research report is an excellent source of information on investment opportunities, vital statistics, market dynamics, market segments, recent trends, and the competitive landscape.

Moreover, the research report provides a quantitative assessment of the key factors driving market growth. It highlights the top players who are implementing a range of strategies to maintain a competitive edge and broaden their market presence. This report is a valuable resource for businesses, investors, stakeholders, and new entrants seeking a thorough understanding of the market to make informed decisions and achieve their business goals.

FMCG logistics, which stands for fast-moving consumer goods logistics, refers to the process of managing the transportation, storage, and delivery of consumer goods that have a high turnover rate. This category encompasses products such as food, beverages, personal care products, and other everyday essentials that are bought often and in bulk. FMCG logistics plays a crucial role in ensuring that these goods are efficiently and effectively delivered to retailers and ultimately to consumers, necessitating fast and dependable transportation networks to meet the demands of the market.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐌𝐂𝐆 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

The global FMCG logistics market size has experienced growth due to the increasing use of e-commerce, changing consumer preferences, changes in lifestyles, higher disposable incomes, the emergence of technology-driven logistics services, and the increased use of IoT-connected devices. On the other hand, high logistics expenses & poor infrastructure, and limited control by manufacturers and retailers over logistics services have restrained the growth of the market. Moreover, last-mile deliveries, cost reduction, logistics automation, and decreased lead times resulting from the implementation of multi-modal systems are anticipated to provide profitable growth opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐌𝐂𝐆 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

Advanced technologies such as RFID, IoT, and GPS have made it possible to track goods in real-time along the supply chain. This improves visibility, giving companies the ability to monitor inventory levels, track shipments, and find the best routes for efficient delivery.

𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Warehouse operations have been transformed by automation technologies such as robotics, automated guided vehicles, and conveyor systems which enhance the speed and accuracy of order processing while also reducing labor costs and optimizing storage space.

𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲

Blockchain technology provides a transparent and unchangeable record of transactions, which is perfect for improving traceability and transparency in the FMCG supply chain. By recording all transactions from the production stage to delivery, blockchain helps in preventing counterfeit products, ensure the authenticity of goods, and enhance food safety.

𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠

Cloud-based logistics solutions offer flexibility, scalability, and accessibility, which help FMCG companies streamline their operations and work more effectively with partners. These cloud platforms include features such as data storage, analytics, and collaboration tools, which assist companies in optimizing their supply chain processes and adapting to market changes more seamlessly.

𝐅𝐌𝐂𝐆 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

𝐅𝐌𝐂𝐆 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Personal care

Household care

Food & beverages

Other consumables

𝐅𝐌𝐂𝐆 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Warehousing

Transportation

Value added services

𝐅𝐌𝐂𝐆 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Airways

Railways

Waterways

Roadways

𝐅𝐌𝐂𝐆 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

North America : U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe : UK, Germany, Italy, France, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific : India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America : Argentina, Ecuador, Brazil, Colombia, and Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa : South Africa, Tanzania, Nigeria, UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the Rest of MEA

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 :

This research report explores the competitive landscape of the global FMCG logistics sector. It provides a detailed analysis of the various vendors in the market, helping users understand the overall business environment and the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the industry. Moreover, these industry-leading players utilize different strategies, including partnerships, collaborations, product & service launches, and agreements, to reinforce their foothold in the market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐌𝐂𝐆 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 :

United Parcel Service, Inc. (Ups)

Fedex

Kuehne+Nagel

A.P. Moller – Maersk

Deutsche Post Ag (DHL Group)

Geodis

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

DSV (DSV Panalpina)

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Db Schenker (Deutsche Bahn Group (Db Group))

Ceva Logistics

