Forward look: 15 – 28 April 2024

Special European Council, 17-18 April 2024

EU leaders will gather in Brussels for a Special European Council meeting with a primary focus on economy and competitiveness.

Foreign Affairs Council, 22 April 2024

The Foreign Affairs Council will take place in Luxembourg and be chaired by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

The Council will discuss first Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, following an informal exchange of views with Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and Minister for Defence Rustem Umerov via VTC. The ensuing debate will be attended by both EU Foreign Affairs Ministers and Defence Ministers meeting in a joint session.

During a lunch discussion, the Council will then exchange views on the situation in the Middle East.

After that, the Council will proceed to assess the situation in Sudan with an informal exchange of views with the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, who will attend the meeting in person.

Lastly, the Council will exchange views on current affairs.