Wailua Bridge on southbound Kuhio Highway on target to reopen Monday, April 15

Contraflow will be operational. Bridge will close nightly at 8 p.m. for debris removal.

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides an update on the closure of the Wailua River Bridge on southbound Kūhiō Highway (Route 56). HDOT closed the bridge early Friday, April 12 due to a fallen drill rig and storm debris against the bridge supports.

Work to reopen the Wailua River Bridge in time for the morning commute on Monday, April 15 is on target. Multiple contractors have been working 24/7 throughout the weekend to secure the rig and remove storm debris. Contractors will cut through the rig boom overnight.

A portion of the boom will remain next to the bridge. Out of an abundance of caution, HDOT will narrow the two southbound lanes on the makua Wailua River Bridge so vehicles will not pass under the boom. Drivers are asked to follow the 25-mph speed limit through the area and drive with caution.

The Kūhiō Highway Southbound Contraflow between North Leho Drive and Kapule Highway will be operational from when the bridge reopens through its regular closure time of 11 a.m.

After the bridge reopens Monday morning, additional nightly closures for debris removal are planned from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, April 15 through Thursday, April 19 with the final closure of the week ending at 5 a.m. Friday, April 20. Should additional closures be needed for debris removal, HDOT will provide updates through our distribution https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new and social media accounts (https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and https://twitter.com/DOTHawaii).

