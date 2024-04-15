Derby Barracks /Arrest on Warrant/ Eluding / Gross Negligent Operation
CASE#:24A5001900
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/14/2024 @ 1853 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Coventry Station Rd, Coventry
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant/Eluding / Gross Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Shannon Wrabel
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on Shannon Wrabel (36) for a motor vehicle violation on Coventry Station Road in the Town of Coventry, VT. During the stop it was discovered Wrabel had an active warrant for her arrest. When Troopers attempted to arrest Wrabel, she fled from the Troopers in her vehicle. While fleeing from the stop Wrabel crashed her vehicle and was immediately apprehended without further incident. Wrabel was issued a citation for Eluding and Gross Negligent Operation and was transported to Northern State Correctional Facility for the above-mentioned warrant.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/21/2024 @ 0830
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.