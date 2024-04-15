Submit Release
News Search

There were 522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,792 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks /Arrest on Warrant/ Eluding / Gross Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24A5001900

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 04/14/2024 @ 1853 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Coventry Station Rd, Coventry

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant/Eluding / Gross Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Shannon Wrabel                                              

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on Shannon Wrabel (36) for a motor vehicle violation on Coventry Station Road in the Town of Coventry, VT.  During the stop it was discovered Wrabel had an active warrant for her arrest.  When Troopers attempted to arrest Wrabel, she fled from the Troopers in her vehicle.  While fleeing from the stop Wrabel crashed her vehicle and was immediately apprehended without further incident.  Wrabel was issued a citation for Eluding and Gross Negligent Operation and was transported to Northern State Correctional Facility for the above-mentioned warrant.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   05/21/2024 @ 0830         

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility    

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Derby Barracks /Arrest on Warrant/ Eluding / Gross Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more