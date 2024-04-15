Derby Barracks /Arrest on Warrant/ Eluding / Gross Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:24A5001900

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/14/2024 @ 1853 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Coventry Station Rd, Coventry

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant/Eluding / Gross Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Shannon Wrabel

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on Shannon Wrabel (36) for a motor vehicle violation on Coventry Station Road in the Town of Coventry, VT. During the stop it was discovered Wrabel had an active warrant for her arrest. When Troopers attempted to arrest Wrabel, she fled from the Troopers in her vehicle. While fleeing from the stop Wrabel crashed her vehicle and was immediately apprehended without further incident. Wrabel was issued a citation for Eluding and Gross Negligent Operation and was transported to Northern State Correctional Facility for the above-mentioned warrant.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/21/2024 @ 0830

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

