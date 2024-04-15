Automotive Shielding Market Size, Technology, Industry Demand & Regional Growth Forecast 2032

Automotive Shielding Markets

The global automotive shielding market is projected to reach $34.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive shielding industry was estimated at $21.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $34.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032. Automotive shielding refers to the use of various materials and techniques to protect the electronic components and systems in vehicles from electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio frequency interference (RFI). EMI and RFI can be generated by various sources, such as the engine, ignition system, or external sources like radio transmitters. Automotive shielding involves the application of conductive materials, such as metal foils or conductive coatings, to create a barrier that blocks or redirects electromagnetic waves. This helps to prevent interference and maintain the proper functioning of electronic systems in vehicles, including communication systems, navigation systems, and safety features. The goal of automotive shielding is to ensure reliable and uninterrupted operation of electronic components in the automotive environment.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Shielding Market By Material (Aluminum, Copper, Stainless Steel, Nickel, Plastics, Foam, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial), By Shielding Type (Heat Shielding, Electromagnetic Induction Shielding), By Application (Electromagnetic Compatibility, Infotainment Systems, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Electronic Control Modules, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032".

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global automotive shielding market growth is driven by an increase in demand for electrification and connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving, stringent emission regulations, and the rise of electric vehicles (EVs). However, the cost constraints, design complexity, and weight considerations restrain market growth. On the other hand, the electrification and EV growth, advanced connectivity and autonomous vehicles, EMC compliance solutions, and value chain analysis will create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in upcoming years.

Leading Market Players: -

⦁ DANA LIMITED

⦁ 3M

⦁ ELRINGKLINGER AG

⦁ MARIAN, INC.

⦁ SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

⦁ PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

⦁ LAIRD TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

⦁ TENNECO INC.

⦁ TECH-ETCH, INC.

⦁ HENKEL AG AND CO. KGAA

⦁ MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive shielding market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

The copper segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on material, the copper segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the global automotive shielding market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032. Copper foils and tapes are often used as a primary material for creating shields that wrap around cables, wiring harnesses, and electronic components. These foils and tapes create a conductive barrier that absorbs and redirects electromagnetic radiation, preventing it from interfering with nearby sensitive electronics. Furthermore, copper traces on printed circuit boards (PCBs) can act as shields by providing a conductive path for unwanted electromagnetic fields to be grounded or absorbed. Ground planes and shielding layers on PCBs can help prevent electromagnetic crosstalk and emissions.

The passenger segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on vehicle type, the passenger segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global automotive shielding market revenue, and is anticipated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032. The shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles introduces new challenges related to electromagnetic interference. High-voltage components, batteries, and advanced electronics require robust shielding to prevent EMI from affecting critical systems and ensure passenger safety. Moreover, modern vehicles are equipped with advanced infotainment, communication, and driver assistance systems that rely on seamless connectivity. Effective shielding is crucial to prevent electromagnetic interference that could disrupt communication and data transmission. In addition, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technologies such as radar, LiDAR, and cameras require accurate sensor data. Shielding prevents interference that could compromise the accuracy of these systems, enhancing vehicle safety. These factors surge the popularity of automotive shielding process on passenger vehicles; thus, fueling the growth of the automotive shielding market.

The electromagnetic compatibility segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on application, the electromagnetic compatibility segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global automotive shielding market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing importance of managing electromagnetic interference (EMI) and ensuring proper EMC within vehicles. The growth of automotive shielding for EMC is driven by technological advancements, increasing complexity of vehicle electronics, regulatory requirements, and the expanding use of electronic components. On the other hand, the advanced driver assistance systems segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast timeframe.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global automotive shielding market and is likely to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same region would also exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific automotive shielding market is influenced by factors such as technological advancements, regulatory standards, consumer preferences, economic growth, and industry trends. Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region have experienced substantial economic growth, leading to an increase in demand for vehicles, both personal and commercial. This growing automobile market contributes to a rise in demand for shielding solutions to ensure vehicle performance and safety.

