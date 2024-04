Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Projected to Reach $207,415.10 Thousand by 2030, CAGR of 41.4% (2021-2030)

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless charging offers significant benefits for electric vehicles including convenience, durability, and safety. Inductive charging uses magnetic fields to transfer energy between the charging pad and the vehicle. It eliminates the need for physical connections, making it convenient for users. Wireless charging allows EV batteries to be charged remotely without bulky cables, addressing challenges such as long charging periods and range anxiety.

A recently published report by Allied Market Research predicted the wireless charging for electric vehicle market to generate a revenue of $207,415.10 thousand by 2030, from an evaluated size of $6,857.80 thousand in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032. The report also explores several aspects of the market from the viewpoint of segmentation analysis, market dynamics, current and upcoming trends, and competitive landscape.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ :

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the growth drivers, market restraints, and growth opportunities in the sector to assist businesses in understanding an informed pragmatic overview of the industry's whereabouts. It highlights the competitive scenario of the industry both at global and domestic levels by applying precise analytical tools like Porterโ€™s five forces.

The increasing demand for low-maintenance vehicles and wireless connected devices among consumers consequently increases the awareness of wireless electric charging vehicles. In a 2022 report published by the IEA organization, it was mentioned that the EVs reached 6.7 million units in 2021 accounting for 4.1% of the market share. Hence, it is clear that the rise in the production and sale of electric vehicles supports the growth of the wireless electric charging market.

The demand for semi-autonomous vehicles has increased the demand for wireless charging systems. Integrating wireless charging into semi-autonomous vehicles allows drivers to effortlessly charge their vehicles without plugging in physically. However, novel approaches, advancements in technology, and innovative solutions are expected to reduce transfer losses, improving speed.

๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐ฏ๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ :

The wireless electric vehicle charging market is categorized into charging method, distribution channel, power source, installation, vehicle type, and region.

By charging method, the market is fragmented into magnetic gear wireless power transfer (MGWPT), inductive power transfer (IPT), capacitive wireless power transfer (CWPT), and resonant inductive power transfer (RIPT). According to distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into aftermarket and OEMs. By power source, it is divided into >50kW, 3-<11kW, 11-50kW. Depending on installation, the market is bifurcated into commercial and home installations. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is categorized into plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), commercial electric vehicles, and battery electric vehicles (BEV).

Region-wise, the market is studied across Europe, LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, and North America. The report also identifies the highest-generating segments of the base year and predicts the best performers throughout the forecast period.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐’๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ :

The report covers a substantial analysis of the key players and their performances. It also includes strategic steps such as partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations embraced to stay afloat in the competitive landscape of industry.

๐“๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ž ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž :

Continental AG

Nidec Mobility Corporation

IPT Technology Inc.

Evatran Group

Powermat Technologies Ltd.

Qualcomm Technologies

Toyota Motor Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Witricity

Texas Instruments

๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฎ๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ :

German automakers including BMW, Toyota Motorsport, Audi, and Daimer joined forces with WiTricity in the standards project of STILLE, which aims to drive wireless EV charging interoperability in 2017.

Various schemes and initiatives have been initiated by governments all over the world encouraging buyers to select electric vehicles over conventional ones. One such initiative is the program of California ZEV aiming to have 1.5 million electric vehicles by 2025. Other countries such as the UK, France, India Korea, China, Netherlands, Germany, and Norway, etc. also offer several incentive plans for people willing to buy EVs.

Wireless vehicle charging is one of the cutting-edge solutions developed to boost the electric car industry. By 2040, it is estimated that 50% of the new cars will be electric vehicles.

GINAF Trucks signed a collaboration with Electreon to incorporate Electreonโ€™s wireless charging system on a truck model of GINAF 50-ton in June 2023.

