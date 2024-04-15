Brand new weekend line-up for Greatest Hits Radio

Greatest Hits Radio listeners can expect even more of the good times from May 4th as the station announces brand new weekend shows for Martin Kemp, Kate Thornton and Richard Allinson.

Saturday night will see Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp taking us back to the decade he (and we!) love the best – the Eighties – with The 80s Mixtape with Martin Kemp from 7 – 10pm. Richard Allinson will be taking over on Saturday and Sunday mornings with a four-hour show from 9am – 1pm that will include the Top 10 Til 10, a return for the iconic Wall of Sound, and on Sunday mornings two hours of dedications and special songs from listeners.

Weekend afternoons will be spent in the company of Kate Thornton and a brand-new show on Saturday as the former Smash Hits editor shares the stories behind the greatest One Hit Wonders and asks listeners about the nostalgic trends they remember from the 70s, 80s and 90s. Then on Sunday Kate will be counting down The UK Pop 40 – the Top 40 chart as it was on this day in history – and exactly where it should be.

Ahead of these changes to the weekend line-up the station will be saying goodbye to Mark Goodier who has been with Greatest Hits Radio since its launch in 2019.

Mark Goodier said: ‘I’ve had quite the ride with Greatest Hits Radio and it’s been an honour to have been on that journey with the brilliant team here. I’d said at the start I’d only be here for a year and have stayed for five, but it’s time now for me to head off to pastures new – or should that be old!’

Andrew Ashton, Greatest Hits Radio Content Director said: ‘It’s always the good times here at Greatest Hits Radio but our new weekend line up is taking that to a whole new level. We can’t wait for our ever-growing army of listeners to hear these new shows which are going to be appointment radio every Saturday and Sunday.

I’d also like to take this opportunity to say thank you to Mark for his hugely appreciated time with the station and wish him well for the future.’