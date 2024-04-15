Independent Advisor appointed to oversee university merger

Release date: 15/04/24

The South Australian Government has appointed Professor Emeritus Ian O’Connor AC as its Higher Education Independent Advisor, responsible for providing expert advice on matters relating to the establishment of the new Adelaide University.

Professor O’Connor brings a wealth of experience, including a long and successful tenure as Vice Chancellor and President of Griffith University, as President of the Academic Board at The University of Queensland, and as Chair of the Higher Education Standards Panel and Deputy Chair of Trade and Investment Queensland.

The Independent Advisor’s role includes engaging with key stakeholders on the establishment of Adelaide University.

He will provide independent advice and recommendations to the South Australian Government on the measurement and achievement of proposed economic benefits, possible impacts on staff and students, and risk management measures.

In December 2022, The University of Adelaide and University of South Australia signed a Statement of Cooperation, signalling their intention to amalgamate the two universities, combining respective strengths to create the new Adelaide University.

To support the creation of this new university, the South Australian Government has committed $464.5 million, including the establishment of research and student support funds, purchase of university land, and measures to attract a greater number of international students.

The legislation required to establish Adelaide University was passed in State Parliament late last year, after a comprehensive Parliamentary Joint Committee and community engagement process.

The transition period is now underway, with the universities focusing on detailed transition planning and implementation, including further engagement with their communities to help design and co-create the new institution.

Adelaide University is expected to launch on 1 January 2026.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

The establishment of Adelaide University will be a pivotal moment in the history of our state, forecasted to make South Australia a smarter, fairer, and more attractive place to live, study and work.

The amalgamation of two great universities into an even greater one is no easy feat – and through the appointment of the Independent Advisor, the South Australian Government is committed to supporting the universities to get this right.

Appointing respected university and research leader Professor Emeritus Ian O’Connor as the Higher Education Independent will enhance engagement and transparency throughout the merger process.

Attributable to the Co-Vice Chancellors of Adelaide University, Professor Peter Høj AC and Professor David Lloyd

We are delighted with the appointment of Prof Ian O’Connor AC as the Higher Education Independent Advisor. Ian has an outstanding record as a university leader and former chair of the Higher Education Standards Panel.

We very much look forward to his input to our making Adelaide University a great success.