WPA, LSG and FT, and NMS Market To Reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 8.26%

WPA, LSG and FT, and NMS Market

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing reliance on wireless networking technologies in both residential and commercial settings.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “WPA, LSG and FT, and NMS Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, the global WPA, LSG and FT, and NMS market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.26% during 2024-2032.

WPA (Wi-Fi Protected Access), LSG (Local Steering Group), and FT (Fast Transition) are protocols and technologies related to wireless networking. WPA is a security protocol designed to secure wireless computer networks, providing encryption and authentication to prevent unauthorized access. LSG refers to a local steering group responsible for overseeing and coordinating community development initiatives at the local level. FT is a feature that enables seamless and secure roaming between access points in Wi-Fi networks, allowing devices to maintain connectivity while moving between coverage areas. NMS (Network Management System) is a software platform used for monitoring, configuring, and managing computer networks, providing administrators with centralized control and visibility over network devices and resources.

Leading key Players in the WPA, LSG and FT, and NMS Industry:

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

• Cisco Systems Inc

• Colasoft

• Paessler AG

• SolarWinds Worldwide LLC

WPA, LSG and FT, and NMS Market Trends:

Moreover, the proliferation of community development initiatives and local governance structures has led to the establishment of LSGs, which play a crucial role in fostering collaboration, driving socio-economic development, and improving quality of life at the grassroots level. Additionally, the need for seamless and uninterrupted connectivity in Wi-Fi networks, particularly in dense urban environments and enterprise settings, is driving the adoption of FT technology, enabling efficient roaming and enhanced user experience. Furthermore, the complexity and scale of modern computer networks necessitate advanced management and monitoring capabilities provided by NMS platforms, empowering network administrators to optimize performance, troubleshoot issues, and ensure compliance with security policies.

Key Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:

• Performance Monitoring

• Fault Monitoring

• Account Monitoring

Application Insights:

• Network Operators

• Service Providers

• NEMs

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

