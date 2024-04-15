Medical Clothing Market Updates: is Projected to Surpass USD 96.4 Billion by 2031

Medical Clothing Market

North America accounted for a majority of the medical clothing market share in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Based on usage, the health worker segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global medical clothing market” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medical clothing market generated $42.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $96.4 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, top segments, and competitive landscape. This report provides detailed information to assist market players, stakeholders, investors, and startups in determining strategies to continue growth and attain competitive edge in the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17602

The global medical clothing market is extensively segmented by product, usage, end user, and region in this research, providing a comprehensive analysis of each category to identify key revenue drivers and growth opportunities for market players, investors, and stakeholders. The report delves into the market size and estimations for every segment and sub-segment, empowering market players to strategize effectively for growth.

In terms of product, the surgical drapes and gowns segment emerged as the dominant player in 2021, contributing to almost two-fifths of the market share and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the gloves segment is anticipated to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. Additionally, the report examines other segments such as facial protection and others.

Regarding usage, the health worker segment seized the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global medical clothing market and is predicted to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue in the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, the patients segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.

In terms of end user, the hospitals and clinics segment took the lead in 2021, commanding over three-fifths of the global market share and is poised to uphold its dominance by 2031. Furthermore, this segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% throughout the forecast period. The study also examines other sectors such as ambulatory surgical centers and others.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A17602

Regarding regional analysis, North America emerged as the frontrunner in 2021, contributing to approximately two-fifths of the global medical clothing market and is expected to sustain its leadership position by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience the swiftest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Additionally, the research scrutinizes regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

3M

Cardinal Health

Barco Uniforms

Cherokee Uniforms

Carhartt, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Landau Uniforms

Smith+Nephew

Narang Medical Limited

Vestex Protects

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of product, the surgical drape segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Based on usage, the patient segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Depending on end user, the hospitals segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the medical clothing market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Medical Clothing Market Opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the medical clothing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global medical clothing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.