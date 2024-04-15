Packaging Products Market Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2032

packaging solutions bolster logistical operations, diminish waste generation, and expedite the shift toward eco-friendly, decentralized distribution models.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Packaging Products Market by Product Type (Plastic Strapping, Stretch Wrapping, Steel Strapping, and Tapes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the "packaging products market" was valued at $24.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $36.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Packaging Products market growth

The global packaging product market has experienced growth due to several factors such as the rise in innovations in packaging technology and the e-commerce boom. However, fluctuation of raw material prices of packaging products hinders the market growth to some extent. Moreover, the rise in adoption of sustainable practices offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the packaging product market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2023–2032

Base Year 2022

Market Size In 2022 $24.4 Billion

Market Size In 2032 $36.3 Billion

CAGR 4.1 %

No. Of Pages In Report 205

Segments Covered

Product Type And Region

Region Scope

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And LAMEA

Country Scope

U.S., Canada, Mexico; Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; China;

Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South

Africa.

Drivers

E-Commerce Boom

Innovation In Packaging Technology

Opportunity

Rise In Adoption Of Sustainable Practices

Restraint

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices Of Packaging Products

The tapes segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

By product type, the tapes segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourths of the packaging product market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Tapes are crucial adhesive materials in packaging and shipping, with key market trends including sustainable technologies, customization, branding, and e-commerce. The rapid surge in demand in the e-commerce sector across developed and developing countries drives demand for efficient packaging solutions. Technological innovations, smart packaging integration, and industrial applications further expand the market. However, the steel strapping segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032. Steel strapping's high tensile strength and corrosion-resistant coatings are driving demand in heavy industries like construction, manufacturing, and metalworking for stronger, reliable solutions for securing heavy loads.

The Asia-Pacific segment dominates the market by 2032

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the packaging products market revenue, and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032. The rapid industrialization and urbanization in the developing countries in this region have significant impact on the surge in the demand for the e-commerce sector due to presence of Amazon, Flipkart, and food delivery, which have positive impact on the demand for packaging products market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the packaging products market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

