SRAM and ROM Design IP Market To Reach US$ 742.9 Million by 2032

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “SRAM and ROM Design IP Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, the global SRAM and ROM design IP market size reached US$ 656.3 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 742.9 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.34% during 2024-2032.

SRAM (Static Random Access Memory) and ROM (Read-Only Memory) design IP refer to intellectual property cores or blocks that are licensed to semiconductor companies for integration into their custom integrated circuit (IC) designs. SRAM IP provides the functionality for on-chip memory storage that can be accessed randomly, offering fast read and write operations suitable for cache memory, register files, and other high-performance applications. ROM IP, on the other hand, enables the integration of non-volatile memory into IC designs, allowing data to be programmed during manufacturing and accessed read-only during operation. These design IPs are essential building blocks for custom IC designs, providing efficient and reliable memory solutions tailored to specific application requirements in various electronic devices and systems.

Leading key Players in the SRAM and ROM Design IP Industry:

• Advanced Micro Devices Inc

• Dolphin Technology Inc

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Surecore Limited

• Synopsys Inc

SRAM and ROM Design IP Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for customized semiconductor solutions across a wide range of applications. As electronic devices become more sophisticated and diverse, semiconductor companies are increasingly turning to IP cores to expedite the development process and achieve faster time-to-market. Additionally, the growing complexity of IC designs and the need for higher performance, lower power consumption, and greater reliability are fueling the demand for advanced SRAM and ROM design IP. Moreover, the rise of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, and 5G wireless communications is driving the need for specialized memory solutions tailored to these applications. Furthermore, the globalization of the semiconductor industry and the proliferation of fabless semiconductor companies are expanding the market for SRAM and ROM design IP, as these companies seek to leverage pre-designed IP cores to reduce development costs and accelerate product development cycles. Additionally, the increasing adoption of System-on-Chip (SoC) and System-in-Package (SiP) architectures is driving the integration of multiple IP cores, including SRAM and ROM, into single-chip solutions, further boosting the demand for design IP.

Key Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:

• SRAM (Static Random Access Memory)

• ROM (Read-Only Memory)

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

