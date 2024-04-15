Recombinant Vaccines Market Updates : Projected to Surpass USD 24.7 Billion by 2031, a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031

Recombinant Vaccines Market

The recombinant vaccines market was valued at $8.1 billion in 2021, and estimated to reach $24.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The factors that drive the growth of the recombinant vaccines market include increase in research and development activities for recombinant vaccines.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Recombinant Vaccines Market generated $8.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $24.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The report extensively breaks down the global recombinant vaccines market, categorizing it by indication, end user, distribution channel, and region. It thoroughly examines each segment and sub-segment using visual aids like tables and figures. This analysis serves as a valuable guide for market participants, investors, and newcomers, aiding them in identifying the most promising sub-segments for future growth.

In terms of indication, the human papillomavirus segment dominated the recombinant vaccines market in 2021, comprising nearly three-fourths of the total market share. It is anticipated to maintain its leading position through 2031, with a projected growth rate of 12.2% during the forecast period. Additionally, the report delves into the analysis of other segments such as meningococcal and others.

In terms of end users, the adult segment held a majority share of over three-fifths in the global recombinant vaccines market in 2021 and is projected to sustain its dominance until 2031. Meanwhile, the pediatric segment is anticipated to experience the most rapid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% during the forecast period.

Regarding distribution channels, hospitals secured the largest portion of the global recombinant vaccines market in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the share. This segment is poised for significant growth throughout the forecast period, expected to achieve a CAGR of 11.7% by 2031. Additionally, the report assesses the vaccination centers segment.

Regionally, North America held a substantial portion of the recombinant vaccines market in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total. This region is forecasted to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Conversely, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also covers insights on Europe and LAMEA regions.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

AstraZeneca Plc.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novavax, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.