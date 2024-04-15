Klarpay Renews Commitment to Swiss Youth Olympic Sailing Talent

ZUG, Switzerland, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klarpay AG is pleased to announce its second-year sponsorship of two young athletes, part of the Swiss Youth Olympic Sailing Team. The partnership reinforces Klarpay's commitment to corporate social responsibility.



The team, composed of dedicated and skilled young athletes, is set to participate in a series of competitions throughout 2024 in Italy, Germany, Greece, and Switzerland, showcasing their skills on both domestic and international platforms.

Klarpay's sponsorship enables these promising sailors to compete at the highest levels and is rooted in the belief that investing in the potential of young athletes promotes a healthy lifestyle and instils values such as discipline, teamwork, and perseverance.

“We are incredibly grateful for Klarpay's support. Their commitment has allowed us to pursue our dreams, and we are excited to continue this collaboration for a second year,” remarked Janut Angehrn and Julie Herzig, members of the Swiss Youth Olympic Sailing team.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with these young athletes for the second year in a row," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Klarpay. "Sailing is a sport that requires dedication, skill, and a deep understanding of the elements. These young athletes embody these qualities, and we are proud to support them on their journey.”

About Klarpay AG

Klarpay AG is a leading fintech company offering online businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Klarpay seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions. Founded in 2019, Klarpay AG is a deposit-taking financial institution, authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b.

Media contact: www.klarpay.ch marketing@klarpay.ch