Minister Thembi Nkadimeng hands over wastewater treatment works to Zululand District Municipality

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Ms. Thembi Nkadimeng, together with MEC of COGTA in KZN, Ms. Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, and AbaQulusi Local Municipality Mayor, Cllr SE Mkhwanazi, have ceremonially handed over the water reticulation treatment plant to communities in Ward 5 of the Abaqulusi local municipality in the Zululand District.

The project exemplifies the effectiveness of the District Development Model (DDM), embodying a holistic approach involving all spheres of government and communities.

Before the inception of this initiative, the residents of Ward 5 and the Hostels grappled with an outdated and deteriorating waterborne sewer system, originally provided by Anglo-American coal mine over 50 years ago. Characterized by frequent bursts, blockages, and overflowing manholes, this aging infrastructure posed significant challenges to the health and well-being of the community. Moreover, certain areas within the area relied on VIP toilets, exacerbating the disparities in sanitation infrastructure.

With the implementation of this project, the communities of Ward 5 in AbaQulusi Municipality now enjoy access to a reliable and fully functional sewer system, alleviating them from the indignity and health hazards associated with inadequate sanitation facilities.

Valued at R31 928 240.23, this project is estimated to benefit a population of 1715 individuals across 245 households, ensuring that the communities have access to and utilize adequate and reliable sewerage systems. The Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA), acting as the implementing agent of the Department of Cooperative Governance, has overseen the project management, including the disbursement of funds to service providers.

Addressing the Manyathi communities in Ward 5, Minister Nkadimeng stated, “The success of this project truly reflects our collective commitment to leave no one behind, ensuring that the most vulnerable members of our community are afforded the dignity and respect they deserve.”

The Minister expressed gratitude for the collaboration and partnership by all spheres of government and community structures, which played a key role in making this project a resounding success. During the gathering at the sports field in Ward 5, community members expressed their appreciation for the sewer plant while also raising pertinent service delivery issues that still require attention.

These relate to the Ward 10, Maromeni Bridge which they say poses challenges for school children and residents. Additionally, they sounded an alarm about the road infrastructure in Ward 5 which is in a state of disrepair, making it unsuitable for driving. In Manyathi, communities indicated that sewage overflows onto roads necessitating the regular removal of sewage by trucks. The need for lightning conductors was also emphasised in Ward 5 so as to save lives. Furthermore, requests were made for water trucks to deliver water to areas with limited access.

The community also requested for improved telecommunication network connectivity, and the connection of electricity in houses wired through the Triangle Electricity project. Community members also expressed concerns about the lack of minimum wage payments in mines and farms as approved by the Department of Labour. Lastly the communities raised concerns about the scarcity of job opportunities in the area and requested government to assist.

Minister Nkadimeng and MEC Sithole-Moloi committed to look at all issues raised and to come back to further engage communities further.

