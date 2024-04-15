Submit Release
International Relations and Cooperation on violation of Mexican Embassy in Quito, Ecuador

South Africa express concern on the reported attack perpetrated by the Ecuadorian police on the Mexican Embassy on 5 April 2024, which was in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, in particular the principle of inviolability of diplomatic premises and personnel. This follows the arbitrary arrest of former Vice President, Jorge Glas Espinel, who was granted political asylum by the Mexican Government following his application to be provided protection from persecution.
 
South Africa calls for an amicable diplomatic solution to be reached between the Mexican and Ecuadorian Governments, in finding a lasting solution for these sisterly countries of the Global South, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
 
Further, South Africa trusts that regional organisations in the Americas region and the UN will be seized with this urgent matter, which has the potential to negatively affect the region and the rule of international law in the conduct of diplomatic relations.

