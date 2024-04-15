Trade, Industry and Competition on youth-owned industrialist paint manufacturer

Beside showcasing their products and services at the second Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference in Sandton last month, the Chief Executive Officer of APCoat, Mr Livhuwani Tshipuke says the biggest achievements so far is that they pride themselves on is providing employment to fourteen people and sponsoring schools within communities they operate in. Eight of those permanently employed are youth.

APCoat is a proudly South African, 100% black and youth-owned paint manufacturer and retailer operating from various locations across South Africa, primarily Gauteng and Limpopo, where you will find a modern and colourful retail concepts, offering various paint products

According to Tshipuke (31), the other achievement the company is proud of is developing a new product called APCoat sports field line marking paint which saw a rise in demand in the market. He says they are the first black-owned company to manufacture this kind of special product in the country. The sports field line marking paint is environmentally friendly and can be diluted with water.

“We are driven by the motive of creating value for our customers through the durability, aesthetics, weather resistance and improvement of the thermal performance of buildings. Through innovation and technology, we produce quality coatings, best decorative coatings and performance coatings designed to meet our customer needs and improve customer satisfaction,” says Tshipuke.

Tshipuke adds that the company aspires to be the most preferred paint brand in Africa by 2032.

The company has received an International Organisation for Standardisation System Certification, and the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) product certification vouchers from the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda).

