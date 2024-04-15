Deputy President Paul Mashatile participate and deliver keynote address at National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders Dialogue, 16 Apr

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Task Team on matters of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, will on Tuesday, 16 April 2024, participate and deliver a keynote address during a Dialogue convened by the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (the House) at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House, Pretoria.

The Dialogue is a follow-up session to the address by President Ramaphosa during the official opening of the House in February 2024. The Dialogue marks the last engagement with the 6th Administration.

It is expected that during the Dialogue, representatives will discuss the work of the Inter-Ministerial Task Team which was established to address pertinent issues raised by the institution of traditional leadership such as the transfer of land, rural development, tackling substance abuse, the fight against gender-based violence and femicide.

Additionally, the Dialogue presents an opportunity to take stock of the progress of the Institution, to celebrate some of the milestones achieved thus far, to reflect, to account and to chart the way forward.

During his keynote address, Deputy President Mashatile will highlight the significance of the partnership between the House and Government in working together to address the socio-economic challenges facing the country.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Dialogue as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Time: 09h00 (Media to arrive at 08h00)

Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House, Union Buildings, Pretoria

Members of the media covering the Dialogue are requested to confirm their attendance for accreditation purposes, with Ms Khanya Ngwenya on khanyan@cogta.gov.za / 082 619 9280 (The House) or Ms Tshiamo Selomo on tshiamo@presidency.gov.za / 066 118 1505 (The Presidency) by Monday 15 April 2024 at 16:00.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Political Advisor and Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840