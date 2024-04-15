International Relations and Cooperation co-hosts Sixth Commonwealth Red Cross and Red Crescent Conference on International Humanitarian Law, 15 Apr

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the South African Red Cross Society (SARCS), with support from the British Red Cross Society and the Commonwealth Secretariat, will co-host the Sixth Commonwealth Red Cross and Red Crescent Conference on International Humanitarian Law on Monday, 15 April 2024, in Pretoria.



The conference presents an opportunity to discuss the rules of war and their application. It is expected that representatives from government, Red Cross and Red Crescent societies, as well as legal experts from over 30 Commonwealth countries, will take part in the conference.



The conference aims to assess the implementation of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) in different countries and share strategies for compliance and enforcement of IHL.



“This gathering is of critical importance to focus on solutions and approaches to strengthen the law, and it is a strong signal to see it happening in South Africa, as the country has taken a strong stance in promoting humanity and encouraging dialogue to resolve conflicts”, said Nils Melzer, Director of International Law, Policy, and Humanitarian Diplomacy at ICRC. “Our responsibility is to remind those who are involved in hostilities of their obligations to preserve the lives of those who are not fighting.”



The conference will offer a space to discuss pressing thematic issues, including protection of persons and objects, sexual violence, the missing, separated, and dead persons during armed conflict and the relevance of the Geneva Conventions among others.



Members of the media are invited as follows:



Date: Monday, 15 April 2024

Time: 08h00

Venue: African Pride, Irene, Country Lodge

For RSVP’s, please contact Ms Fhulufhelo Maeba, Maebaf@dirco.gov.za