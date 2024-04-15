Submit Release
Deputy Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Buti Manamela interact with young people in KwaZulu-Natal on health related challenges, 16 Apr

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo together with the Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Mr Buti Manamela, will this week (Tuesday, 16 April) interact with young people in KwaZulu-Natal as part of ongoing youth engagements and dialogues to tackle health related challenges facing young people with potential to affect their academic journey.

Health and wellbeing have a significant impact on students’ academic performance, hence the government in collaboration with partner organisations including Higher Health, have put measures in place in various institutions of higher learning across the country to help students improve access to mental health services, sexual and reproductive health services, amongst others.

The Deputy Ministers will be joined by other leaders from provincial and local government, representatives from health and education institutions, and partner organisations.

Members of the media are invited to join the event scheduled as follows:

Date:         Tuesday, 16 April 2024
Time:         9h00
Venue:     Esayidi TVET Gamalakhe Campus, KwaZulu-Natal 

For media enquiries, please contact: 

Mr Foster Mohale
National Health Department Spokesperson
0724323792
Foster.mohale@health.gov.za  

Mr Mandla Tshabalala
Higher Education, Science and Innovation 
084 304 6239
Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za

