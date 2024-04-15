Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa receives King Mswati III of Kingdom of Eswatini for Working Visit, 15 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday, 15 April 2024, host His Majesty King Mswati III, of the Kingdom of Eswatini, for a Working Visit at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, the President’s Official Residence, in Pretoria.
 
The visit follows a Courtesy Visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to His Majesty King Mswati III, in Lozitha, Eswatini, on Wednesday, 3 April 2024.
 
South Africa and Eswatini share strong historical bonds as well as mutually beneficial political and trade ties.
 
Official media will deliver to all media platforms pictures and video footage.
 
Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa – media@presidency.gov.za

