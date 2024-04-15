Deputy Minister Judith Tshabalala hosts workshop aimed at empowering historically disadvantaged individuals on how to apply for water use licence, 19 Apr

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Judith Tshabalala will lead the information sharing workshop for Water Use License Application in Westonaria, West Rand, on Friday 19 April 2024.

The aim of the workshop is to educate, provide a detailed understanding of the application process, facilitate networking opportunities and connections with relevant stakeholders and empower participants to engage actively in sustainable water management practices.

In 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the review of the timeframe of water use licence applications processing to 90-day. As a result, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has been working with speed to ensure that applications are processed within the timeframe, and as a result, has been inundated with queries from applicants, particularly those from historically disadvantaged background.

These applicants, who have faced barriers to accessing resources and opportunities, are grappling with a series of challenges throughout the application process, ranging from bureaucratic hurdles caused by lack of understanding the requirements for licence application which result in procedural delays.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 19 April 2024

Venue: Westonaria Banquet Hall

Time: 09:00 – 14:00

For media confirmations, contact Sinethemba Madolo on 063 501 0223/ MadoloS@dws.gov.za.

For more information, contact

Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za.

