Minister Thulas Nxesi and Premier Alan Winde labour activation programmes in Bellville, 17 Apr

Employment and Labour Minister, Mr TW. Nxesi (MP) will in partnership with Western Cape Premier Mr Alan Winde (MPL) and the Western Cape Provincial Government launch 23 labour activation programmes at the Missio Dei Auditorium in Bellville on Wednesday 17 April 2024.

The launch will take place as a media breakfast session, and forms part of a national roll-out plan to create more than 700 000 employment opportunities across the country.

Members of the media are invited to the occasion which will take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 17 April 2024

Venue: Missio Dei Auditorium, Corner De Villiers and Retief Streets, Kempenville, Bellville, Cape Town.

Time: 08:00

Journalists interested in covering the occasion are requested to RSVP by close of business on Monday, 15 April 2024 with Gift Makhubela on Gift.Makhubela@labour.gov.za or 072 187 8895

For media enquiries contact:

Mr Jason Llyod Department of Employment and Labour PCO (Western Cape)

Cell: 082 728 5476

Mr. Trevor Hattingh UIF Director: Communications

Cell: 067 4104 099

