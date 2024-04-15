Altitude Trampoline Park in North Versailles Celebrates Guests with Exclusive Weekly Jump Deals
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altitude Trampoline Park, the premier destination for high-flying fun and excitement, is thrilled to announce a series of exclusive jump deals as part of our Guest Appreciation Days at our North Versailles Park located at 1701 Lincoln Hwy. These special offers will be available for a limited time only, starting April 15th through May 12th.
Here's what jump enthusiasts can look forward to:
· April 15th – April 21st: Jump into the fun with our Buy One 90 Jump Pass, Get One Free offer. Perfect for friends and family looking to double their fun without doubling the price.
· April 22nd – April 28th: Team up and save with our 2 Jumpers for 2 Hours for just $22 deal. It's the ideal way to spend quality time together while enjoying all the attractions our park has to offer.
· April 29th – May 5th: Don't miss out on our incredible offer of 60 Minutes of jump time for just $2. It's our way of giving back to the community that has supported us through thick and thin.
· May 6th – May 12th: End the celebration on a high note with 2 Hours of jump time for only $10. It's the perfect opportunity to experience everything Altitude Trampoline Park has to offer at an unbeatable price.
"We are incredibly excited to offer these special deals as a token of our appreciation to our guests," said Jazzlyn Brown, Manager of Altitude Trampoline Park North Versailles. "It's our way of saying thank you to the community that has embraced us with open arms. We can't wait to see new and familiar faces jumping for joy throughout these four weeks."
Guests are encouraged to take advantage of these limited-time offers and join us in celebrating the joy of jumping. Whether you're a seasoned jumper or trying trampoline fun for the first time, Altitude Trampoline Park in North Versailles is the place to be for unforgettable experiences.
For more information about the Guest Appreciation Days or to purchase tickets, please visit, www.altitudenorthversailles.com.
About Altitude Trampoline Park
Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure attraction that offers exciting activities, games, programs, and events for all ages. Altitude also offers various package options for birthday parties and other special occasions.
Becoming a member of Altitude gives families the freedom to come and jump and have fun on your schedule! As a member you’ll get: Unlimited fun at all attractions, member-only perks throughout the year, one low monthly fee, plus you can bring a buddy or parent anytime for a special rate!
All locations follow the Certified Clean program and audits to ensure that facilities are clean and safe for guests.
Altitude Trampoline Park is a proud partner of the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all. To learn more, including park locations, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com.
Kimberly T Miller
