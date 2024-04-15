Secure Logistics Market size to grow by USD 191.9 billion - 2032 | SECURE LOGISTICS LLC, CMS, Prosegur, Securitas AB

Secure Logistics Market

Logistics has an essential role to play in every industry as it helps in the distribution of packaged goods to their final destination

The growth of the global secure logistics market is driven by increase in the demand for outsourcing branch and ATM service and increase in the demand for product integrity ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report on 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, explaining about the factors influencing its growth, detailed segmentation, development of regional markets, and trends poised to gain traction in the future. The report states that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, generating revenue of $191.9 billion by 2032.

Secure logistics have become the foundation of supply chains as they ensure safe and seamless transport of goods from warehouses or manufacturing units to customers. Secure logistics are majorly applicable in the case of valuable goods, including cash, gemstones, and expensive equipment. The sector makes use of advanced technology such as GPS and RFID to track the location of shipments.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Allied Universal

Brink's incorporated

CargoGuard

CMS Info Systems

PlanITROI, Inc.

GardaWorld

Lemuir Group

Prosegur

Securitas AB

Secure Logistics LLC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global secure logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬:

The report studies the status of the secure logistics market across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, North America, and Europe. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The countries assessed in this region include Japan, China, India and South Korea. Across LAMEA, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America are analyzed. In North America, the markets of Canada, the U.S., and Mexico are studied. Moreover, in Europe the market is assessed across Italy, Germany, France, and the UK.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

𝐈𝐨𝐓-𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠: Secure logistics services have been enhanced with advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT), such as the development of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN)-based IoT devices. These devices elevate the security of goods, without the requirement of dedicated trackers. Moreover, they are efficient in indoor as well as outdoor tracking, hence making asset management easy.

𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦: This involves the development of a single platform which assimilates various stakeholders at different stages of supply chain. This offers the advantage of end-to-end visibility and better communication, hence reducing the possibility of theft or misplacement.

𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧: Blockchain technology is serving as a key technology to maintain transparency in the supply chain process. It predicts delivery time by tracking shipments in real-time. Moreover, once the delivery is completed, essential documents and proofs are uploaded, hence making the process seamless.

𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲: This is the last stage of the supply chain where the product is delivered to the customer or the target organization. Last mile delivery can be subject to several constraints such as traffic. Hence, delivery through drones or autonomous robots is being managed, to ensure timely delivery of goods.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The report profoundly studies the factors impacting the growth of the secure logistics market. Increase in global cash circulation is a major growth driver of the market. In addition, integration of cutting-edge technology such as real-time monitoring and predictive analytics is augmenting the development of the market.

However, rise in popularity of online payment systems such as Apple Pay and Google Pay are posing challenges for the market development. Furthermore, the high cost of installing the advanced security measures acts as a significant barrier for various small-sized logistic companies. On the contrary, deployment of enhanced attributes, including bulletproof glasses, power locks, and automated doors is presenting new opportunities for the market.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report analyzes the segments of secure logistics market based on type, application, and mode of transport.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Mobile

• Static

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Manufacturing

• Diamonds

• Jewellery & Precious Metal

• Cash Management

• Others

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Railways

• Roadways

• Airways

Increase in the demand for outsourcing branch and ATM service and increase in the demand for product integrity drive the growth of the global secure logistics market. However, increase in the usage of electronic payment and high cost involved in services, restricts the market growth. Moreover, securing last mile delivery across developed and developing economies presents new opportunities in the coming years.

