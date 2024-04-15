Eco-industrial conversion saves nearly VNĐ70b a year

VIETNAM, April 15 - HÀ NỘI — The conversion of existing industrial zones into eco-industrial zones contributed to savings of nearly VNĐ70 billion (US$2.8 million) annually in Việt Nam during 2020-24, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

A total of 603 projects have been implemented in industrial zones across the country to convert existing facilities to be greener and more resource-efficient during the period, which has helped reduce CO2 emissions by 8,910 tonnes per year.

Lê Thanh Quân, head of the ministry's economic zone management department, said Việt Nam's 422 industrial zones play a vital role in attracting domestic and foreign investment projects, many by large international companies.

He said sustainable development, green growth, circular economy and digital economy have become dominant trends.

"The initial conversion to the eco-industrial zone model has brought economic, social and environmental benefits while mobilising large resources from the private sector for green industrial solutions, ensuring energy security, sustainable development and climate change adaptation," he said.

He said the ministry welcomes the implementation of the eco-industrial zone model as part of the National Strategy for Green Growth for the period 2021-30.

Lê Thị Thanh Thảo, UNIDO Representative in Việt Nam, said economic, environmental and social benefits from the conversion will contribute to scaling up the implementation of the eco-industrial zone model to develop a comprehensive and sustainable industry within the country.

Sibylle Bachmann, Head of the Development Cooperation Agency, Swiss Embassy in Việt Nam, said the Swiss government will continue to support Việt Nam, through UNIDO in realising green economic policies, especially in promoting the application of new technologies to implement a circular economy and encourage private sector commitment to green investment. — VNS