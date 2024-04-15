Attorney Robert Freidel of The Lions Club International to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MOUNT LAUREL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you interested in making great friends and helping your community? Retired attorney Robert Freidel wants you to know how the Lions Club can help. "The Lions Club is the world's best-kept secret. They don't do a lot of self-promotion. My goal is to change that."

After 30 years of dedicating his life to building a successful general law practice, Attorney Freidel has a new mission—to get the word out about the Lions Club. "Being a member for 33 years, I have enjoyed every minute. The greatest reward is when we're out raising money and people share how the Lions helped them growing up. Through my membership, I have helped my community and made some very good friends along the way."

What makes the Lions Club so powerful is they pass along 100% of your donations to grants and programs. Attorney Freidel explains, "The Lions Club model is to finance clubs only from membership dues. We do not use donations to run our programs, we pay for that ourselves. This makes the Lions Club unique in the world of non-profits."

An international organization with over 1.4M members, Lions Club International currently has over 160 clubs in New Jersey. "These clubs have had direct positive impacts in our communities," explains Attorney Freidel. For example, Camp Marcella offers a summer camping experience for blind children. The Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children gives kids with visual challenges the opportunity to enjoy the Jersey Shore during the summer.

"Our club, Medford Lakes Lions, helps with childhood vision screening, organizes the yearly Halloween parade, cleans local playgrounds, and runs a food pantry serving 15 families each month. During the holidays, Medford Lakes Lions serves about 90 families with holiday meals and gifts. We even got together and built a ramp for a disabled veteran who needed it to get into his home."

The Lions Clubs of New Jersey have been the largest Lions Club chapter to donate to the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). After Hurricane Sandy in 2012, we sent $500k to Hurricane Sandy families so they could get back into their homes. Core activities for The Lions Club International include JDRF, the environment, and curing pediatric cancer.

With the Your Club Your Way Program, each club is member-driven. "Lions International does not tell members how to run their clubs. For about $115/year (each club has different fees), you can have a huge impact in your community and in the world while cultivating lifelong friendships," explains Attorney Freidel.

But that's not all… the Lions Club also helps support your career. With visual-based courses entitled How to Manage Meetings, How to Run Projects, How to Promote Your Club, and How to Handle Conflict, your local Lions Club will also help you learn and master essential business management and conflict resolution/mediation skills.

Can women join? "Of course, they can! Our current president, Dr. Patti Hill, has been a member for over 32 years!" shared Attorney Freidel.

To explore your local chapter and join, visit lionsclubs.org and click on the "Find a Club" menu link. From there, enter your zip code to receive a listing of all the clubs in your area. You can even filter by club type.

"Organizations like the Lions are very important to the communities. "When you're a Lion, you can expect to help others and make great friends—our motto is 'We Serve.'"

Close Up Radio News will feature Attorney Robert Freidel in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday April 16th at 2:30 p.m. Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday April 23rd at 2:30 p.m. Eastern

For more information about Attorney Robert Freidel or Lions Club International please visit https://lionsclubs.org