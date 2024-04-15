Submit Release
News Search

There were 310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,575 in the last 365 days.

Addition of the authorized frequency band for low power and short range radiocommunications equipment which is exempted from the government authorization

MACAU, April 15 - With the rapid development of radio communication technology, the popularity of Wi-Fi equipment operating in the frequency band 5925-6425 MHz in the global and neighboring regions is increasing, and the receiving frequency bands of radionavigation and radiolocation satellite system equipment is also continuously varied. Thus, in response to the needs of social development, the wireless data communication equipment operating in the frequency band 5925-6425 MHz is exempted from the government authorization, and the frequency bands for the use of radionavigation and radiolocation satellite system receivers are no longer restricted. For more details, please refer to https://bo.io.gov.mo/bo/i/2024/16/despce.asp#64.

You just read:

Addition of the authorized frequency band for low power and short range radiocommunications equipment which is exempted from the government authorization

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more