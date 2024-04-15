Addition of the authorized frequency band for low power and short range radiocommunications equipment which is exempted from the government authorization

MACAU, April 15 - With the rapid development of radio communication technology, the popularity of Wi-Fi equipment operating in the frequency band 5925-6425 MHz in the global and neighboring regions is increasing, and the receiving frequency bands of radionavigation and radiolocation satellite system equipment is also continuously varied. Thus, in response to the needs of social development, the wireless data communication equipment operating in the frequency band 5925-6425 MHz is exempted from the government authorization, and the frequency bands for the use of radionavigation and radiolocation satellite system receivers are no longer restricted. For more details, please refer to https://bo.io.gov.mo/bo/i/2024/16/despce.asp#64.