TFX Expands Focus to Help Small Businesses

TFX Tax services for business owners

TFX, a top-rated US tax firm, announced the extension of its tax preparation services to cater to the needs of small businesses.

With our expanded tax compliance services, we aim to assist millions of US businesses in prioritizing what matters most – their customers, employees, and growth.” — Ines Zemelman, Founder and President of TFX

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Responding to the increasing demand for professional business tax services, TFX has expanded its capabilities to cater to the needs of self-employed individuals, corporations, partnerships, and trusts. Headquartered in New York and serving over 50,000 clients in the US and abroad, TFX has extensive experience to draw upon.

Navigating taxes is among the most challenging issues for small business owners. High-level efforts to simplify the tax code neglect to account for the individual circumstances of each business. According to NFIB Research Center, taxes are among the top three most important problems for small businesses in the United States.

A refreshed tax service tailored to small business owners extends beyond tax return preparation. TFX customers can rely on professional guidance regarding business entity optimization, strategic tax planning, tax projection, and expert evaluation of individual tax circumstances, including tax audits and non-compliance issues. TFX offers business owners a free initial assessment from their team of professional tax advisors.

While small businesses emerge as a primary focus, TFX will continue to provide their esteemed tax services to American expats. Drawing upon over 20 years of experience, TFX is highly equipped to serve domestic businesses and those with international tax obligations.

The global tax preparation services market is valued at over $30 billion (2023) and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the next four years. North America is the largest region for tax preparation and compliance services, and experts highlight the importance of growth in the number of small businesses and medium-sized enterprises for market development (Tax Preparation Services Global Market Report 2024, The Business Research Company).

According to the SBA, there are over 33.3 million small businesses in the US (2023); 2.8 million being established since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. In 2023, small businesses constituted the majority of companies in the United States (99%), and the number of small businesses is expected to continue increasing.

About TFX

TFX is a US-based tax firm founded in the early 2000s. Founder and President Ines Zemelman is an accredited enrolled agent (EA) with over 30 years of experience in US business, international, and expatriate taxation.

Started as a niche tax firm focused on Americans residing abroad, TFX provided an outstanding experience and peace of mind to tens of thousands of Americans in other countries. Over the years, many clients returned to the US and wanted to continue relying on TFX for their business and personal taxes.

TFX now caters to anyone with a US tax filing requirement, offering high-quality tax planning, guidance, and compliance services to small businesses subject to the US tax system, regardless of location. TFX partners with over 80 experienced and professional CPAs, EAs, and JDs to handle client tax compliance.

Website: https://tfx.tax/