Appointment of the Singapore Honorary Consul-General in Barcelona, 14 April 2024

The Government of the Republic of Singapore, with the agreement of the government of the Kingdom of Spain, has appointed Mr Álvaro Hernández-Puértolas Pavía as Singapore’s Honorary Consul-General in Barcelona, with jurisdiction in the Spanish provinces of Barcelona, Tarragona, Lleida and Girona.

Mr Hernández-Puértolas Pavía, 50, is the Founding Partner of Net Craman Abogados, a leading international law firm. As Honorary Consul-General, Mr Hernández-Puértolas Pavía will perform representational duties and extend consular assistance to Singaporeans in the Spanish provinces of Barcelona, Tarragona, Lleida and Girona.

The address of the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Barcelona is as follows:

Honorary Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Barcelona

Address: Carrer del Comte Salvatierra 10, 2-2 08006 Barcelona Spain Office Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1600 hrs to 1900 hrs (By Appointment Only) Telephone: +34 931 186 156 E-mail: bcn@sgconsul.com

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

14 APRIL 2024

. . . . .

ALVARO HERNÁNDEZ-PUÉRTOLAS PAVÍA HONORARY CONSUL-GENERAL OF THE REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE IN BARCELONA KINGDOM OF SPAIN

BORN: 18 August 1973, Barcelona, Spain AGE: 50 EDUCATION 1990 – 1991 Kenton Ridge High School 1988 – 1992 St. Peter’s School, Barcelona Law Degree, Universidad de Barcelona Diploma in International Environmental Law, Banking Law, and International Financial System, Universidad de Barcelona Diploma in Eastern Asia Studies, Universitat Oberta de Catalunya Postgraduate Degree in Diplomatic and Consular Law, Bar Association of Barcelona CAREER: 2003 to date Founding Partner, Net Craman Abogados Member of the Bar Association of Barcelona Secretary of the Board of Directors of El Balis Yacht Club Member of the Círculo Ecuestre Business Club in Barcelona LANGUAGES: English, Spanish, Catalan, French, Chinese (Limited)

. . . . .