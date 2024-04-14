Submit Release
News Search

There were 310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,575 in the last 365 days.

Appointment of the Singapore Honorary Consul-General in Barcelona, 14 April 2024

The Government of the Republic of Singapore, with the agreement of the government of the Kingdom of Spain, has appointed Mr Álvaro Hernández-Puértolas Pavía as Singapore’s Honorary Consul-General in Barcelona, with jurisdiction in the Spanish provinces of Barcelona, Tarragona, Lleida and Girona.

 

Mr Hernández-Puértolas Pavía, 50, is the Founding Partner of Net Craman Abogados, a leading international law firm. As Honorary Consul-General, Mr Hernández-Puértolas Pavía will perform representational duties and extend consular assistance to Singaporeans in the Spanish provinces of Barcelona, Tarragona, Lleida and Girona.

 

The address of the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Barcelona is as follows:

 

Honorary Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Barcelona

 

Address: Carrer del Comte Salvatierra 10, 2-2

08006 Barcelona

Spain
Office Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1600 hrs to 1900 hrs

(By Appointment Only)
Telephone: +34 931 186 156
E-mail: bcn@sgconsul.com

 

.    .    .    .    .

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

14 APRIL 2024

 

.    .    .    .    .

 

ALVARO HERNÁNDEZ-PUÉRTOLAS PAVÍA

 

HONORARY CONSUL-GENERAL OF THE REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE IN BARCELONA

 

KINGDOM OF SPAIN

 

BORN:

18 August 1973, Barcelona, Spain

 

 

 

 

AGE:

50

 

 

 

 

EDUCATION

1990 – 1991

Kenton Ridge High School

 

 

1988 – 1992

St. Peter’s School, Barcelona

 

 

 

 

 

Law Degree, Universidad de Barcelona

 

Diploma in International Environmental Law, Banking Law, and International Financial System, Universidad de Barcelona

 

Diploma in Eastern Asia Studies, Universitat Oberta de Catalunya

 

Postgraduate Degree in Diplomatic and Consular Law, Bar Association of Barcelona

 

 

 

 

CAREER:

2003

to date

Founding Partner, Net Craman Abogados

 

Member of the Bar Association of Barcelona

 

Secretary of the Board of Directors of El Balis Yacht Club

 

Member of the Círculo Ecuestre Business Club in Barcelona

LANGUAGES:

English, Spanish, Catalan, French, Chinese (Limited)

 

 

.    .    .    .    .

 

You just read:

Appointment of the Singapore Honorary Consul-General in Barcelona, 14 April 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more