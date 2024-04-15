Protein Alternatives Market Surges: $73.9 Billion by 2031

Rising demand for clean proteins propels market growth, with Asia-Pacific emerging as a key region. Insights, trends, and projections outlined.

Nourishing the world sustainably with protein alternatives. - Allied Market Research” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE , UNITED STATE, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protein Alternatives Market, The protein alternatives market was valued at $16.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $73.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Protein alternative product demand is projected to be fueled by an increase in the consumption of clean proteins as well as by growth in consumer awareness and adoption of proteins from sustainably derived sources. Consumer awareness of the value of clean protein in a daily diet for sustaining energy and managing weight is expected to have a beneficial effect on the protein alternatives market growth. Protein alternatives have several health advantages, including improving the nutritional makeup of the body and boosting the immune system, which is projected to foster the growth of the market for protein replacements in food applications and promote protein alternative market demand.

The protein alternatives market analysis shows high growth potential in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, owing to rise in consumer disposable income. Moreover, compared to protein from animal sources, protein alternatives are high in critical elements and fiber and low in fat and calories. Thus, a rise in health consciousness and awareness of protein-rich diets are the factors projected to fuel the demand for protein alternatives for culinary applications throughout Asia-Pacific in the future.

